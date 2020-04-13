Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027

Driving factors such as the increasing industrialization, positive economic growth, and increasing demands for liquefied natural gas are boosting the growth of the . Further, the increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources is anticipated to facilitate significant growth opportunities for the cryogenic pump market. The emerging smart cities and infrastructural development across developing countries such as India and China have been creating excessive opportunities in the market. The implementation of green industrialization and the use of renewable energy has been promoted by developed countries. In this era of modernization, the effective use of energy has been rising for efficiency and productivity. Smart cites technologies has gained momentum around the globe and set for rapid transformation. It also includes intelligent transport systems, smart waste management, and robust information technology that will improve the quality of living, employment opportunities and urban services. Thereby, cryogenic pump would be gaining potential.

The cryogenic pump market by gas is segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, LNG, argon, and others. Other in the segment include gases such as Hydrogen, CO2, Acetylene, helium, and others. Among these, oxygen held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing usage of oxygen in varied applications including healthcare, aerospace, automotive & transportation, chemicals, energy, glass, healthcare, metal production, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, refineries, welding & metal fabrication, and others has steered its increasing demand in the Asia Pacific market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007021/request-trial

ASIA PACIFIC CRYOGENIC PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Centrifugal

Positive Displacement

By Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

LNG

Argon

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Metallurgy

Chemical

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Cryogenic pump Market – Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco AB

Elliott Group

Flowserve Corporation

Fives

Linde AG

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

PHPK Technologies

Ruhrpumpen Group

SEHWA TECH, INC.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007021/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]