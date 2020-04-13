Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027

Driving factors such as the increasing industrialization, positive economic growth, and increasing demands for liquefied natural gas are boosting the growth of the . Further, the increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources is anticipated to facilitate significant growth opportunities for the cryogenic pump market. The emerging smart cities and infrastructural development across developing countries such as India and China have been creating excessive opportunities in the market. The implementation of green industrialization and the use of renewable energy has been promoted by developed countries. In this era of modernization, the effective use of energy has been rising for efficiency and productivity. Smart cites technologies has gained momentum around the globe and set for rapid transformation. It also includes intelligent transport systems, smart waste management, and robust information technology that will improve the quality of living, employment opportunities and urban services. Thereby, cryogenic pump would be gaining potential.
The cryogenic pump market by gas is segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, LNG, argon, and others. Other in the segment include gases such as Hydrogen, CO2, Acetylene, helium, and others. Among these, oxygen held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing usage of oxygen in varied applications including healthcare, aerospace, automotive & transportation, chemicals, energy, glass, healthcare, metal production, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, refineries, welding & metal fabrication, and others has steered its increasing demand in the Asia Pacific market.
ASIA PACIFIC CRYOGENIC PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Centrifugal
- Positive Displacement
By Gas
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- LNG
- Argon
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Electronics
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
- Energy & Power
- Metallurgy
- Chemical
- Others
By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Cryogenic pump Market – Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Copco AB
- Elliott Group
- Flowserve Corporation
- Fives
- Linde AG
- NIKKISO CO., LTD.
- PHPK Technologies
- Ruhrpumpen Group
- SEHWA TECH, INC.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
