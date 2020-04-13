Asia Pacific Robotic Refueling System Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027

The mining industry to ensure robotic refueling systems formidable growth rate, which in turn is anticipated to propel the robotic refueling system market. In addition, the flexibility of dispensing different fuels and low cost of operation is going to act as a catalyst for the robotic refueling system market growth. Moreover, the emergence of AI-based autonomous cars is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the robotic refueling system market in the forecast period. For decades, fuel pumps have been operated by humans, thus, raising the total operational cost of managing the store and the pump. An operator has already been assigned for the task of fueling and managing the monetary operations. A robotic fueling station would eliminate the need for a human to potentially dangerous petrochemical fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme cold or hot temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full-service fueling stations. Additionally, fueling a diesel car with petrol or vice versa has always been the most careless mistake while refueling. Robotic refueling systems eliminate the chances of wrong fuelling accidents as each vehicle would have an RFID tag which would inform the refueling station regarding the type of fuel used such as petrol, diesel, or natural gas.
Robotic refueling system market by fuel is classified into gaseous fuel, gasoline, diesel, and others. Gasoline segment of robotic refueling system market led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Emission of harmful greenhouse gasses from gasoline engine after combustion, is considered to be the major factor contributing to the unpopularity of gasoline powered vehicles. It is expected that electric vehicle is going to replace much of the gasoline vehicle during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027 Thus, in the near future during the forecast period, it is expected that other clean energy sources such as gaseous fuels and electric is going to substitute for gasoline powered vehicle. However, the application of diesel powered vehicle cannot be replaced by other fuel type owing to a diesel engine’s low power to weight ration and low end torque. Thus all medium and heavy commercial vehicle along with off-highway trucks and machineries are expected to be powered by diesel.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006678/request-trial
ASIA PACIFIC ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Fuel
- Gaseous Fuel
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Others
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Construction
- Oil and Gas
- Mining
- Others
By Country
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC
Robotic Refueling System Market – Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Fuelmatics AB
- Gazprom Neft PJSC
- Kuka AG
- Neste
- Rotec Engineering
- Scott Technology Limited
- Shaw Development LLC
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006678/checkout/basic/single/monthly
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]
- IoT in Healthcare Market Future, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027 - April 13, 2020
- Trending Report On Rose Oil Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Alteya Organics, Edens Garden - April 13, 2020
- MHealth Market Expects to See Significant Growth During 2020-2027 - April 13, 2020