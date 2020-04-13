Asia Pacific Robotic Refueling System Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027

The mining industry to ensure robotic refueling systems formidable growth rate, which in turn is anticipated to propel the robotic refueling system market. In addition, the flexibility of dispensing different fuels and low cost of operation is going to act as a catalyst for the robotic refueling system market growth. Moreover, the emergence of AI-based autonomous cars is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the robotic refueling system market in the forecast period. For decades, fuel pumps have been operated by humans, thus, raising the total operational cost of managing the store and the pump. An operator has already been assigned for the task of fueling and managing the monetary operations. A robotic fueling station would eliminate the need for a human to potentially dangerous petrochemical fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme cold or hot temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full-service fueling stations. Additionally, fueling a diesel car with petrol or vice versa has always been the most careless mistake while refueling. Robotic refueling systems eliminate the chances of wrong fuelling accidents as each vehicle would have an RFID tag which would inform the refueling station regarding the type of fuel used such as petrol, diesel, or natural gas.

Robotic refueling system market by fuel is classified into gaseous fuel, gasoline, diesel, and others. Gasoline segment of robotic refueling system market led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Emission of harmful greenhouse gasses from gasoline engine after combustion, is considered to be the major factor contributing to the unpopularity of gasoline powered vehicles. It is expected that electric vehicle is going to replace much of the gasoline vehicle during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027 Thus, in the near future during the forecast period, it is expected that other clean energy sources such as gaseous fuels and electric is going to substitute for gasoline powered vehicle. However, the application of diesel powered vehicle cannot be replaced by other fuel type owing to a diesel engine’s low power to weight ration and low end torque. Thus all medium and heavy commercial vehicle along with off-highway trucks and machineries are expected to be powered by diesel.

ASIA PACIFIC ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Fuel

Gaseous Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

Robotic Refueling System Market – Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics AB

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Kuka AG

Neste

Rotec Engineering

Scott Technology Limited

Shaw Development LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

