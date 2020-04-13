Aviation Cyber Security Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Aviation Cyber Security Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Aviation Cyber Security industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Aviation cyber security is a computer-based application used in various aeronautical systems. This comprises of aircraft communications systems, flight information and security, all day-to-day activities, loss of confidentiality, exfiltration of data, network and air traffic control etc. Therefore, this security system is used to protect the overall integrity of this market. This market has gained importance owing to the rise in cyber attacks and terror threats in the recent years. There has been augmentation in the usage of internet users and providers, which thereby has increased the chances of cyber crimes. This in turn has led to rapid development of effective technologies to protect against cyber crimes. Regions such as North America and Europe have been focusing on advancement of aviation cyber security industry owing to its growing significance and terror threats.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the aviation cyber security market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the Aviation Cyber Security Market industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Thales Group

SITA

The Raytheon Company

BAE Systems PLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Harris Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Aviation Cyber Security Market By Solutions:

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Next Generation Firewalls

Antivirus and Anti-Malware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation

Web Filtering

Aviation Cyber Security Market By Security:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Content Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Aviation Cyber Security Market By Service:

Consulting

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Managed Security Services

Training and Education

Aviation Cyber Security Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Aviation Cyber Security Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Aviation Cyber Security Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Aviation Cyber Security Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Aviation Cyber Security Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Solutions

Chapter 6 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Security

Chapter 7 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 8 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Aviation Cyber Security Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Aviation Cyber Security Industry

