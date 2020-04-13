Aviation Cyber Security Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Aviation Cyber Security Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Aviation Cyber Security industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Aviation cyber security is a computer-based application used in various aeronautical systems. This comprises of aircraft communications systems, flight information and security, all day-to-day activities, loss of confidentiality, exfiltration of data, network and air traffic control etc. Therefore, this security system is used to protect the overall integrity of this market. This market has gained importance owing to the rise in cyber attacks and terror threats in the recent years. There has been augmentation in the usage of internet users and providers, which thereby has increased the chances of cyber crimes. This in turn has led to rapid development of effective technologies to protect against cyber crimes. Regions such as North America and Europe have been focusing on advancement of aviation cyber security industry owing to its growing significance and terror threats.
Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the aviation cyber security market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the Aviation Cyber Security Market industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.
The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Thales Group
- SITA
- The Raytheon Company
- BAE Systems PLC
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Computer Sciences Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Aviation Cyber Security Market By Solutions:
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Unified Threat Management
- Next Generation Firewalls
- Antivirus and Anti-Malware
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Security and Vulnerability Management
- Disaster Recovery
- Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation
- Web Filtering
Aviation Cyber Security Market By Security:
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Application Security
- Content Security
- Wireless Security
- Cloud Security
Aviation Cyber Security Market By Service:
- Consulting
- Design and Integration
- Risk and Threat Assessment
- Managed Security Services
- Training and Education
Aviation Cyber Security Market By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Aviation Cyber Security Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Aviation Cyber Security Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Aviation Cyber Security Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Aviation Cyber Security Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Solutions
Chapter 6 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Security
Chapter 7 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 8 Aviation Cyber Security Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Aviation Cyber Security Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Aviation Cyber Security Industry
