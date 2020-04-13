Cloud-based Payroll Software Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Zenefits Software

Kronos Software

PDS Vista HRMS

Vibe HCM Software

FinancialForce Software

Ascentis HR Software

Paycor Software

Sage HRMS Software

BambooHR Software

Criterion Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Free and Open-Source Software

Non-Free Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Sector

Defense Sector

Education and Academia Sectors

BFSI Sector

IT Sector

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cloud-based Payroll Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Payroll Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud-based Payroll Software Manufacturers

Cloud-based Payroll Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud-based Payroll Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\\\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud-based Payroll Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cloud-based Payroll Software

1.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Free and Open-Source Software

1.3.2 Non-Free Software

1.4 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government Sector

1.4.2 Defense Sector

1.4.3 Education and Academia Sectors

1.4.4 BFSI Sector

1.4.5 IT Sector

Chapter Two: Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Zenefits Software

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Kronos Software

Continued….

