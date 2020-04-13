 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Composite Structural Repairs Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

April 13, 2020

This report studies the global Composite Structural Repairs market, analyzes and researches the Composite Structural Repairs development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Hexcel (U.S.)
Gurit (Switzerland)
The 3M Company (U.S.)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Sherwin-Williams (U.S.)
Heatcon Composite Systems(U.S.)
WichiTech Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hand Lay-up
Vacuum Infusion
Autoclave
Others

Market segment by Application, Composite Structural Repairs can be split into
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive & Transportation
Marine
Construction
Pipe & Tank
Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Composite Structural Repairs
1.1 Composite Structural Repairs Market Overview
1.1.1 Composite Structural Repairs Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Composite Structural Repairs Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Composite Structural Repairs Market by Type
1.3.1 Hand Lay-up
1.3.2 Vacuum Infusion
1.3.3 Autoclave
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Composite Structural Repairs Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Aerospace & Defense
1.4.2 Wind Energy
1.4.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.4.4 Marine
1.4.5 Construction
1.4.6 Pipe & Tank
1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Composite Structural Repairs Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Composite Structural Repairs Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Hexcel (U.S.)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Composite Structural Repairs Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Gurit (Switzerland)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
Continued….

Published in All News, Applied Sciences, Coronavirus, Earth and Environment, Energy, Health, Other, Satellite, Space and Technology

