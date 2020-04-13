Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging devices comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Moreover, it maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices such as handheld industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and others are charged and readily available to use.

Mostly wireless power transfer are generally utilized in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearable electronics, and portable devices. Such rise in adoption of efficient charging system for portable electronics and wearable, which can potentially increase the durability of the device is projected to ensure significant growth of the electronics wireless charging market.

In 2018, the global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

Integrated Device Technology

Powermat Technologies

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings

Murata Manufacturing

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inductive

Resonant

Radio Frequency (RF)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Inductive

1.4.3 Resonant

1.4.4 Radio Frequency (RF)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Size

2.2 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (20

Continued….

