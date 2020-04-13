COVID-19 Impact on Counter UAV Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Counter UAV Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Counter UAV Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Counter UAV Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Counter UAV Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Counter UAV Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Counter UAV market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Counter UAV Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Counter UAV Market: Lockheed Martin, SRC, Thales SA, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Dedrone, DroneShield, Aaronia AG, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS), Airbus Defence and Space, Battelle, Blighter Surveillance System, Chess Dynamics Ltd

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Counter UAV Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Counter UAV Market Segmentation By Product: Destructive System, Non-destructive System

Global Counter UAV Market Segmentation By Application: Civil, Military

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Counter UAV Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Counter UAV Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Counter UAV Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Counter UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Destructive System

1.4.3 Non-destructive System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Counter UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Civil

1.5.3 Military

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Counter UAV Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Counter UAV Industry

1.6.1.1 Counter UAV Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Counter UAV Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Counter UAV Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Counter UAV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Counter UAV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Counter UAV Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Counter UAV Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Counter UAV Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Counter UAV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Counter UAV Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Counter UAV Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Counter UAV Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Counter UAV Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Counter UAV Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Counter UAV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Counter UAV Production by Regions

4.1 Global Counter UAV Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Counter UAV Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Counter UAV Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Counter UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Counter UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Counter UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Counter UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Counter UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Counter UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Counter UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Counter UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Counter UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Counter UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Counter UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Counter UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Counter UAV Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Counter UAV Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Counter UAV Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Counter UAV Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Counter UAV Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Counter UAV Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Counter UAV Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Counter UAV Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Counter UAV Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Counter UAV Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Counter UAV Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Counter UAV Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Counter UAV Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Counter UAV Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Counter UAV Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Counter UAV Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Counter UAV Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Counter UAV Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Counter UAV Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Counter UAV Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Counter UAV Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Counter UAV Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Counter UAV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Counter UAV Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Lockheed Martin

8.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

8.1.2 Lockheed Martin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Lockheed Martin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Lockheed Martin Product Description

8.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

8.2 SRC

8.2.1 SRC Corporation Information

8.2.2 SRC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 SRC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SRC Product Description

8.2.5 SRC Recent Development

8.3 Thales SA

8.3.1 Thales SA Corporation Information

8.3.2 Thales SA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Thales SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Thales SA Product Description

8.3.5 Thales SA Recent Development

8.4 Northrop Grumman

8.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

8.4.2 Northrop Grumman Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Northrop Grumman Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Northrop Grumman Product Description

8.4.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

8.5 Boeing

8.5.1 Boeing Corporation Information

8.5.2 Boeing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Boeing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Boeing Product Description

8.5.5 Boeing Recent Development

8.6 Dedrone

8.6.1 Dedrone Corporation Information

8.6.2 Dedrone Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Dedrone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Dedrone Product Description

8.6.5 Dedrone Recent Development

8.7 DroneShield

8.7.1 DroneShield Corporation Information

8.7.2 DroneShield Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 DroneShield Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DroneShield Product Description

8.7.5 DroneShield Recent Development

8.8 Aaronia AG

8.8.1 Aaronia AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 Aaronia AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Aaronia AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Aaronia AG Product Description

8.8.5 Aaronia AG Recent Development

8.9 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

8.9.1 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Product Description

8.9.5 Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) Recent Development

8.10 Airbus Defence and Space

8.10.1 Airbus Defence and Space Corporation Information

8.10.2 Airbus Defence and Space Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Airbus Defence and Space Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Airbus Defence and Space Product Description

8.10.5 Airbus Defence and Space Recent Development

8.11 Battelle

8.11.1 Battelle Corporation Information

8.11.2 Battelle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Battelle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Battelle Product Description

8.11.5 Battelle Recent Development

8.12 Blighter Surveillance System

8.12.1 Blighter Surveillance System Corporation Information

8.12.2 Blighter Surveillance System Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Blighter Surveillance System Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Blighter Surveillance System Product Description

8.12.5 Blighter Surveillance System Recent Development

8.13 Chess Dynamics Ltd

8.13.1 Chess Dynamics Ltd Corporation Information

8.13.2 Chess Dynamics Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Chess Dynamics Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Chess Dynamics Ltd Product Description

8.13.5 Chess Dynamics Ltd Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Counter UAV Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Counter UAV Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Counter UAV Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Counter UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Counter UAV Sales Channels

11.2.2 Counter UAV Distributors

11.3 Counter UAV Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Counter UAV Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

