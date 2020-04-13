COVID-19 Impact on Diamond Bur Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Diamond Bur Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Diamond Bur Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Diamond Bur Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Diamond Bur Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Diamond Bur Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Diamond Bur market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Diamond Bur Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Diamond Bur Market: Dentsply, Horico, Komet Dental, Kerr Dental, NTI, Mani, Johnson Promident, Microcopy, Hu Friedy, Strauss, Lasco Diamond, DFS-DIAMON GmbH, MICRODONT, Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH, Beebur Med, M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies, JOTA AG, A&M Instruments,Inc, Qiyang

Global Diamond Bur Market Segmentation By Product: Single-Use, Multi-Use

Global Diamond Bur Market Segmentation By Application: High-speed air driven hand pieces, Slow bending hand pieces, Slow straight hand pieces

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Diamond Bur Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Diamond Bur Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diamond Bur Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single-Use

1.4.3 Multi-Use

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 High-speed air driven hand pieces

1.5.3 Slow bending hand pieces

1.5.4 Slow straight hand pieces

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Diamond Bur Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Diamond Bur Industry

1.6.1.1 Diamond Bur Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Diamond Bur Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Diamond Bur Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Diamond Bur Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Diamond Bur Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Diamond Bur Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Diamond Bur Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Diamond Bur Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Diamond Bur Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Diamond Bur Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diamond Bur Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Diamond Bur Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Diamond Bur Production by Regions

4.1 Global Diamond Bur Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Diamond Bur Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Diamond Bur Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Diamond Bur Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Diamond Bur Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Diamond Bur Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Diamond Bur Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Diamond Bur Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Diamond Bur Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Diamond Bur Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Diamond Bur Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Diamond Bur Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Diamond Bur Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Diamond Bur Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Diamond Bur Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Diamond Bur Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Diamond Bur Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Diamond Bur Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Diamond Bur Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Diamond Bur Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Diamond Bur Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Diamond Bur Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Diamond Bur Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Diamond Bur Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Diamond Bur Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Diamond Bur Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Diamond Bur Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Dentsply

8.1.1 Dentsply Corporation Information

8.1.2 Dentsply Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Dentsply Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Dentsply Product Description

8.1.5 Dentsply Recent Development

8.2 Horico

8.2.1 Horico Corporation Information

8.2.2 Horico Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Horico Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Horico Product Description

8.2.5 Horico Recent Development

8.3 Komet Dental

8.3.1 Komet Dental Corporation Information

8.3.2 Komet Dental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Komet Dental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Komet Dental Product Description

8.3.5 Komet Dental Recent Development

8.4 Kerr Dental

8.4.1 Kerr Dental Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kerr Dental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Kerr Dental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kerr Dental Product Description

8.4.5 Kerr Dental Recent Development

8.5 NTI

8.5.1 NTI Corporation Information

8.5.2 NTI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 NTI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NTI Product Description

8.5.5 NTI Recent Development

8.6 Mani

8.6.1 Mani Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mani Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Mani Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mani Product Description

8.6.5 Mani Recent Development

8.7 Johnson Promident

8.7.1 Johnson Promident Corporation Information

8.7.2 Johnson Promident Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Johnson Promident Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Johnson Promident Product Description

8.7.5 Johnson Promident Recent Development

8.8 Microcopy

8.8.1 Microcopy Corporation Information

8.8.2 Microcopy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Microcopy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Microcopy Product Description

8.8.5 Microcopy Recent Development

8.9 Hu Friedy

8.9.1 Hu Friedy Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hu Friedy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hu Friedy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hu Friedy Product Description

8.9.5 Hu Friedy Recent Development

8.10 Strauss

8.10.1 Strauss Corporation Information

8.10.2 Strauss Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Strauss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Strauss Product Description

8.10.5 Strauss Recent Development

8.11 Lasco Diamond

8.11.1 Lasco Diamond Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lasco Diamond Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Lasco Diamond Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Lasco Diamond Product Description

8.11.5 Lasco Diamond Recent Development

8.12 DFS-DIAMON GmbH

8.12.1 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Corporation Information

8.12.2 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Product Description

8.12.5 DFS-DIAMON GmbH Recent Development

8.13 MICRODONT

8.13.1 MICRODONT Corporation Information

8.13.2 MICRODONT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 MICRODONT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 MICRODONT Product Description

8.13.5 MICRODONT Recent Development

8.14 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH

8.14.1 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Product Description

8.14.5 Drendel + Zweiling DIAMANT GmbH Recent Development

8.15 Beebur Med

8.15.1 Beebur Med Corporation Information

8.15.2 Beebur Med Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Beebur Med Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Beebur Med Product Description

8.15.5 Beebur Med Recent Development

8.16 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies

8.16.1 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Corporation Information

8.16.2 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Product Description

8.16.5 M.D.T Micro Diamond Technologies Recent Development

8.17 JOTA AG

8.17.1 JOTA AG Corporation Information

8.17.2 JOTA AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 JOTA AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 JOTA AG Product Description

8.17.5 JOTA AG Recent Development

8.18 A&M Instruments,Inc

8.18.1 A&M Instruments,Inc Corporation Information

8.18.2 A&M Instruments,Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 A&M Instruments,Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 A&M Instruments,Inc Product Description

8.18.5 A&M Instruments,Inc Recent Development

8.19 Qiyang

8.19.1 Qiyang Corporation Information

8.19.2 Qiyang Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Qiyang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Qiyang Product Description

8.19.5 Qiyang Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Diamond Bur Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Diamond Bur Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Diamond Bur Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Diamond Bur Sales Channels

11.2.2 Diamond Bur Distributors

11.3 Diamond Bur Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Diamond Bur Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

