Data Prep Market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR by 2026 : Alteryx, Inc, Informatica, International Business Machines Corporation, Tibco Software Inc.

Emergence of big data has resulted into the rise of huge volumes of data and related technologies such as data prep. Data prep tools are gaining traction due to increased need to analyze the voluminous data being generated from internal and external sources within organizations on a daily basis. Data preparation is presently creating a buzz in both business and IT sides of organizations. Data prep tool vendors are also focusing on innovative software technologies for accelerating, if not automating, the analytical process, to support business analytics. Preparing, blending, integrating, cleansing, transforming, governing, and defining the metadata of multiple sources of data including new, raw, big data in Hadoop has been primarily an IT job; however, the broadening of interest in data science and analytics has drawn non-IT personnel into the execution of these tasks.

The data preparation process generally begins with data sourcing and ingestion, moves through making data suitable for use through transformation and enrichment, and then integrates with governance and stewardship for monitoring and improving how data is used for Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics. The steps are interdependent and do not always run sequentially. As a series of ongoing processes, data preparation is not a onetime event. Business and IT should collaborate and iterate on data set preparation.

Alteryx, Inc, Informatica, International Business Machines Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Datawatch Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., SAP SE., Talend, Microstrategy Incorporated

Data curation, Data cataloging, Data quality, Data ingestion, Data governance

Hosted, On-premises

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

