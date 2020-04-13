Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market is projected to reach the valuation of 1,006 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period 2019- 2026. The key factors that are propelling the market are the increase in the number of patients affected by candidiasis infection and high acceptance due to innovative vulvovaginal candidiasis drugs during the forecast horizon.

The drug is formulated in various forms, including pessary, topical, and oral. The surging number of patients affected by the candidiasis infection, coupled with the growing acceptance of innovative drugs, are some of the significant factors expected to stimulate demand from the vulvovaginal candidiasis market. The increasing consumer awareness of candidiasis and increasing number of treatment options are major drivers of candidiasis market growth. In addition, approaches such as mergers and business behemoths acquisitions and partnerships are possible to provide a tailwind to the worldwide market for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) drugs.

Moreover, factor driving the market growth is expected to be the increasing awareness of hygiene among people in developing countries. Globally, market players are involved in innovating new product development, which is likely to support market growth over the forecast period.

The main contributing factor projected to fuel the growth of the demand for VVC drugs over the forecast period is the increase in the incidence of VVC infections. The increase in the research and development activities by the pharmaceutical manufacturers for the production of novel antifungals are propelling the market growth of the global drugs for the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC). The class of drugs called Azoles is widely used to treat systematic fungal infection, which is also known as imidazoles.

By geography, the global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the growing incidence of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) among the population in the region would drive the growth of the sector. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyles has a major impact on women’s health.

The major market players in the Global Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) are Bayer, Perrigo, J & J, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Effik, Teva, Sanofi, Cisen Pharmaceutical, Kingyork Group, Janssen, Actavis, Tianjin Kingyork Group, Tianjin Pacific Pharmaceutical, Lunan Pharmaceutical, Viamet Pharmaceuticals, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

