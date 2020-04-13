Europe Robotic Refueling System Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

The significant market growth from the mining industry and reduced operational cost through automation are the major factors propelling the growth of the robotic refueling system market. Moreover, increasing demand for safety requirements for refueling of vehicles in the construction industry is anticipated to boost the robotic refueling system market growth in the near future. However, concerns related to privacy and security of the systems might have an adverse impact on the future growth of the market. Automated/robotic fuelling systems can eliminate operation personnel’s exposure to flammable liquid and repetitive strain injuries. As this system helps in reducing interactions between vehicles and personnel, risks such as tire burst exposure, falling objects, and collision with other vehicles can be averted. Additionally, in the construction industry, refueling cars, trucks, machinery, or other vehicles is a common activity, but it can be an awfully hazardous job if done imperfectly. Not just improper fuelling can cause fires, burns, or explosions, but the diesel or petrol itself is also a hazardous material with the potential for spills and leaks.

Robotic refueling system market by component is classified into hardware and software. The robotic refueling system market is led by the hardware component in the current scenario. The hardware segment consists of more components which are much higher in price than the software segment. Thus, hardware held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Hardware also needs replacing in the event of damage or faulty operation. However, the software can be tweaked without incurring much cost.

EUROPE ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Fuel

Gaseous Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Robotic Refueling System Market – Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics AB

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Kuka AG

Neste

Rotec Engineering

Scott Technology Limited

Shaw Development LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

