Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market: By Type, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2020-2026

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also called drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UASs). Europe unmanned aerial vehicle market accounted for $2,637.2 million in 2019 and will grow at 9.9% annually over 2020-2026.
Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Get Free Sample Copy Of This [email protected]
Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are
3D Robotics Inc.
Aeronautics Ltd.
AeroVironment, Inc.
Aeryon Labs
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
Agribotix LLC
Aibotix GmbH
Airware, Inc.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Amazon
Ascending Technologies GmbH
Aurora Flight Sciences
AutoCopter Corp.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
BAE Systems plc
Boeing
Challis Heliplane UAV Inc
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)
CybAero AB
Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.
Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)
Delair-Tech
Delta Drone S.A.
Denel Dynamics
Draganfly Innovations
Dreamhammer, Inc.
DroneDeploy
Eagle UAV Services
EHANG, Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Facebook, Inc.
Flirtey
FT SISTEMAS S.A.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Google Inc.
GoPro, Inc.
Guangzhou Geeklink Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Xaircraft)
Hobbico, Inc.
HoneyComb Corporation
Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
HUVRData, LLC
Israel Aerospace Industries
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.
Leonardo-Finmeccanica
Lockheed Martin
Marcus UAV Inc
MMist Inc.
Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Precision Drone
PrecisionHawk
Prox Dynamics AS
Proxy Technologies Inc.
Safran S.A.
Schiebel
senseFly
Skycatch Inc
Sky-Futures
Textron Inc.
Thales S.A.
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
URSULA Agriculture Ltd
Walkera Technology Co., Ltd.
Yuneec International
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Based on frame, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
• Fixed Wing Drones
• Rotary Blade Drones
• Nano Drones
• Hybrid Drones
Based on maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
• > 600 Kg
• 150-600 Kg
• 25-150 Kg
• < 25 Kg
The Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
A Free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.
Do You Have Any Query? Ask to Our Industry Expert
Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market?
- What are the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Overview of the chapters analysing the global Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market in detail:
- Chapter 1 details the information relating to Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc
- Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2020 to 2025
- Chapter 3 analyze on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapter 4 defines the global Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) regions with Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.
- Chapter 10 and 11 contain the knowledge concerning market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2020 to 2025 for the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.
- Chapter 13 to 15 contain the transient details associate to sales channels, suppliers, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion etc for the Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Market.
Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.
You Can Buy This Report From Here
- Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Upcoming Trends, Latest Development Scenario with Major Key Players - April 13, 2020
- Push Telecommunications Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis ReportAnd Forecast 2025 - April 13, 2020
- X-Ray Fluorescene Coating Thickness Gauge Market Top Companies, Business Growth, Investment, Trends, Market Share and Forecast 2025 - April 13, 2020