Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market 2020 Growth Potential, Key Trends, Emerging Scope and Forecast 2026

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market By Technology (Conventional, Upcoming Technology), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Energy Source (Fuel, Electric), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market

Exhaust heat recovery system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 54,754.05 million by 2027. Stringent laws and regulations by government organizations for vehicle emissions is a driving factor for the market growth.

Rise in the number of vehicles across the globe is accelerating the usage of exhaust heat recovery systems and the growing demand of vehicles which operates in electric motor are the factors driving the global exhaust recovery market.

This exhaust heat recovery system market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Scope and Market Size

Exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, energy source and sales channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into conventional and upcoming technology. Upcoming technology is dominating the technology segment globally as thermoelectric generators and organic rankine cycle are more emission efficient technologies in comparison with exhaust gas recirculation.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Passenger vehicle dominates the market globally as the number of passenger vehicle is more as compared to commercial vehicle.

On the basis of energy source, the market is segmented into fuel and electric. Fuel is dominating the energy source segment as most the vehicles around the globe are fuel based and exhaust heat recovery system is used for fuel based vehicles and hybrid electric vehicle only.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. OEM dominates the sales channel segment as initial cost is more for exhaust heat recovery system than its maintenance cost.

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Country Level Analysis

Exhaust heat recovery system market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, technology, vehicle type, energy source and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in exhaust heat recovery system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the exhaust heat recovery system market as countries such as China, Japan and India have the most number of vehicles collectively. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness of environment among the customers. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to major usage of vehicles. In the North America region, the U.S is dominating as the automotive industry is growing very rapidly in the region. Germany is dominating the European market due to large investments in research and developments in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Low CO2 , NOx Emitting Exhaust Heat Recovery System

Exhaust heat recovery system market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in exhaust heat recovery system and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the exhaust heat recovery system market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Share Analysis

Exhaust heat recovery system market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global exhaust heat recovery system market.

The major players covered in the report are Delphi Technologies, Faurecia, Honeywell International Inc., Marelli Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Katcon, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., BOSAL, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Dana Limited, Schaeffler AG, Cummins Inc., IHI Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer, TURBO ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of exhaust heat recovery system market.

For instance,

In August 2019, Mahle developed hybrid powertrain to reduce fuel emission levels. This system can be used for many vehicle applications named as Mahle Modular Hybrid Powertrain (MMHP). This is also used to reduce fuel consumption, high compression ratio, and achieve greater exhaust recirculation rate. Thus, it is expected to aid company in generating greater revenues and market share.

In March 2019, Valeo launched range of thermal system products in the aftermarket division. In the year 2018, Valeo has introduced 150 parts. New addition of products into the company’s portfolio will expand the aftermarket and impact positively on the revenue and global exhaust heat recovery market growth

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for exhaust heat recovery system through advanced technologies and expanded range of size.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 8X8 armored vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

