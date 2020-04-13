Fatty Amines Market Research and Projections for 2020-2026

the demand for fatty amines over the forecast period.

Water treatment end use segment to lead the global fatty amines market

In sync with the increasing global concern regarding water stress and security, wastewater discharge from industrial as well as municipal sources are under increased scrutiny; and are regulated through stringent regulations which are expected to drive increasing investments in wastewater industries which in turn would drive the demand for fatty amines for applications such as biocides and corrosion inhibitors. The water treatment segment is expected to grow at a slow CAGR, however is anticipated to dominate the global market with a high market valuation. By the end of the period of forecast, this segment is estimated to touch a value of around US$ 615 Mn from a value of about US$ 465 Mn in 2017.

The personal care segment in the end use category is projected to grow at the fastest rate to register a comparatively high CAGR of 4.0% throughout the period of forecast. It is estimated to touch a market valuation a little under US$ 300 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

