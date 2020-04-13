Foam Glass Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players Owens Corning, Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Technology Co., Ltd, Misapor AG, POLYDROS,S.A.

“Foam glass market will register growth of 5.45% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.Increasing environment regulations is expected to create new opportunity for the market.”

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Owens Corning, Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Technology Co., Ltd, Misapor AG, POLYDROS,S.A., Earthstone International LLC, Refaglass, Liaver GmbH & co. KG, Ningbo Yoyo Foam Glass Co., Ltd., Stikloporas, AeroAggregates of North America, LLC, Anglitemp Limited, Specialty Products & Insulation Company, PINOSKLO cellular glass, Sun Refractories, CnudEfco, among other domestic and global players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of type, the foam glass market is segmented into open cell and closed cell.

The process segment of the foam glass market is bifurcated into physical process and chemical process.

Based on application, the foam glass market is segmented into building & construction, industrial, architectural, ground material, lightweight aggregate, phase carrier, water holding material and others. Building & construction is further divided into residential & commercial construction, and civil construction.

Foam Glass Market Country Level Analysis

Foam glass market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by type, process, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the foam glass market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

