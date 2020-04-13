Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Industry To Set A CAGR Of 36.89% By 2026|Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging report also includes geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments. The data and information regarding the healthcare IT industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. This market report assesses the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging report encompasses the key developments in the market with respect to current scenario and the forthcoming advancements. This is the quality market report which has transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth.

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others),

Deployment Type

(On-Premise, Cloud),

Application

(X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging),

Clinical Applications

(Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

