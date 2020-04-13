Global Automated Microtome Market to Record Considerable Opportunity Assessment Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

Microscopic examination of tissue sample are often prescribed by physician these days to understand if the tissue is affected by any disease and also to diagnose and determine the severity and progression of the disease. A clear understanding of the normal structure of tissue sample is essential for interpret the changes that occur in the tissue sample during the course of disease. Some diseased tissues are very difficult to evaluate and requires a meticulous dissection. Hence, microtome instruments are used to cut biological specimens into uniformly thin sections for a detailed microscopic examination. With recent years, there has been a gradual shift towards automation in the histology. High demand of microtome in pathology, histopathology, textile and other industries will increase the demand of automation to reduce man power. Sectioning using an automatic microtome enables many faster features for study and analysis in light microscopy histology, spectroscopy, electron microscopy and botanical microtomy. Different cutting mode operation like single, interval, multi and continuous provided high throughput serial sectioning.

Rotary Microtome is one of most the common microtome used in histology

Automated Microtome on the basis of product segmented into rotary, vibrating blade, laser, saw and ultra-microtome and cryomicrotome. In which rotary microtome is commonly used as it is heavy and do not vibrate while cutting. Rotary microtome functions with staged rotary action where the cutting is part of rotary motion. The knife is fixed in automated rotary microtome. Automated rotatory microtome are available in automatic, semi-automatic and manual operative but automatic rotatory microtome are highly demandable in these days. Automated rotatory microtome greatly improves ergonomics by reducing repetitive stress on joints. It provide precise and consistent high-quality sectioning and preserve tissues. The rotary microtome segment has the large share in the automated microtome market due to the growing number of histopathology laboratories, rising awareness among digital pathological system and high growth in anatomical pathology labs in the emerging economics.

Factor Driving Automated Microtome Market

Increasing growth of histology procedures is a major factor which in turn is anticipated to accelerate automated microtome market. The growing awareness about early diagnosis of chronic diseases and increasing demand for technically advanced diagnostic equipment are the major factors that drive the growth of the automated microtome market globally. Rising number of geriatric population worldwide and growing healthcare expenditure also propel the growth of the automated microtome market. Increasing number of histopathology laboratories and increasing adoption of automated devices are expected to provide growth opportunity in emerging market. Hospital consolidation and reimbursement cuts are some of the factors that hamper the growth of the automated microtome market.

Blade depends on Type of Specimen

Different blades are used to cut for different kind of specimen for detail examination of tissue samples. Automated microtome that cut extremely thin section use special glass, metal or diamond blades depending on the type of specimen and desired thickness. Glass blades used in sample preparation activity for light microscopy and electron microscopy applications. Diamond blades are available in two types’ industrial-grade blades and gem-quality blades. Diamond blades are used to slice hard material such as bone and teeth. Gem quality material is used mainly for electron microscopy application. Metal blades are used to slice the section of animal or plant tissues for light microscopy histology.

Laser Microtome Used for All Samples

Different automated microtome are used for different sample cut. Laser microtomes are used to cut the all samples for examination of tissue in histopathology which provide benefits for precise testing. Laser microtome are basically used for all samples with >1 µm thickness. Rotary microtome cuts 0.5 – 60 µm thickness sample. Vibrating microtome are used to cut difficult/soft, fresh/fixed sample with thickness of 10 µm (fixed) and 30 µm (fresh). Cryomicrotomes are used for frozen samples and used for very specific thickness. Ultra-microtomes are used for extremely thin cuts for analysis with specialty microscopes.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of geography, the automated microtome market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. North America is projected to hold a large share in the global automatic microtome market owing to increase in per capita healthcare income and significant growth in the spending on clinical laboratory. Asia Pacific is one of the fast-growing regions in the automated microtome market due to increasing technological advancements and growing awareness of various health aspects.

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global automated microtome market are ,

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Histo-Line Laboratories

Medite GmbH, Orion Medic

microTec Laborgeräte GmbH

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Diapath S.p.A.

SLEE medical GmbH

S.M. Scientific Instrument Pvt. Ltd.

MICROS Produktions-u.Handelsg.m.b.H

Boeckeler Instruments

Medimeas Instruments etc.

The automated microtome market will increase due to the growing number of histopathology laboratories, rising awareness among digital pathological system and high growth in anatomical pathology labs in the emerging economics. The adoption rate of the equipment is high due to increasing usage of technologically advanced methods.

