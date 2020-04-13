Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market 2020: Classification, Application And Specifications, Industry Overview, Analysis Of The Main Key Regions And Overview Of Profiles 2025

This report studies the global Commercial LED Lighting Solution market, analyzes and researches the Commercial LED Lighting Solution development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Osram GmbH

Elegant Lighting Inc

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Halo Commercial

Cree Inc

Globe Electric

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc

General Electric Company

Eterna Lighting Ltd

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporation

KLS Martin Group

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

LSI Industries

Juno Lighting Group

Delta Light

Sedna Light

Illuxtron International

LED Lighting Ltd

Noxion

Procure LED

Halla

SLV GmbH

3S International

Greentek Lighting

Holophane Europe Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High-power LEDs

Medium-power LEDs

Low-power LEDs

LED Solution Service Segment

Market segment by Application, Commercial LED Lighting Solution can be split into

Retail Shops

Shopping Malls

Hotels

Restaurants

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Commercial LED Lighting Solution

1.1 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Overview

1.1.1 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market by Type

1.3.1 High-power LEDs

1.3.2 Medium-power LEDs

1.3.3 Low-power LEDs

1.3.4 LED Solution Service Segment

1.4 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail Shops

1.4.2 Shopping Malls

1.4.3 Hotels

1.4.4 Restaurants

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Commercial LED Lighting Solution Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Osram GmbH

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Commercial LED Lighting Solution Revenu

Continued….

