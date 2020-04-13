Global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2020-2026

A continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) is the total equipment necessary for the determination of a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate using pollutant analyzer measurements and a conversion equation, graph, or computer program to produce results in units of the applicable emission limitation or standard.
In 2018, the global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- ABB
- Ametek
- Emerson
- General Electric
- Siemens
- Parker Hannifin
- Rockwell Automation
- Sick AG
- Teledyne Technologies
- Thermo Fisher
- Envea
- CMC Solutions
- Enviro Technology Services
- Fuji Electric
- Protea
- Horiba
- Opsis
- Ecotech
- Durag
- Chemtrols
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Waste Incineration
- Petroleum Refining
- Chemical
- Building Materials
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
