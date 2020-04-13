Global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2020-2026

A continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) is the total equipment necessary for the determination of a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate using pollutant analyzer measurements and a conversion equation, graph, or computer program to produce results in units of the applicable emission limitation or standard.

In 2018, the global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Ametek

Emerson

General Electric

Siemens

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell Automation

Sick AG

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher

Envea

CMC Solutions

Enviro Technology Services

Fuji Electric

Protea

Horiba

Opsis

Ecotech

Durag

Chemtrols

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Waste Incineration

Petroleum Refining

Chemical

Building Materials

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

