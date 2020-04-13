Global Dental Lab Market Advancements, Behaviour, Challenges, Opportunities, Top Companies and Forecast 2020-2026 |GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Dental Lab report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. This market research also helps businesses to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The research and analysis performed in this market report with the consistent knowledge gives businesses clear idea of what is already available, what the market expects, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competitor. In Dental Lab report; a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Product Launch:

In 2019, Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.) announced the launch new sintering furnace which is a powerful reliable sintering furnace and is essential for providing final strength in restorations.

In 2018, Henry Schein (New York, U.S.) announced the release of their new product line Dentrix G7 which integrates digital imaging solutions for the improvement of clinical and financial workflow.

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.) announced the launch of its new line of non-resorbable membranes and sutureswhich are specifically designed to eliminate bacterial infiltration into the surgical site.

In 2019, 3 Shapes A/S announced the launch of their new product E4 which is the fastest scanner launched by the company till now with Full arch scan in only 11 seconds and accuracy up to 4 microns.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Market Segmentation 3. Market Overview 4. Executive Summary 5. Premium Insights 6. Global, By Component 7. Product Type 8. Delivery 9. Industry Type 10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

Global medical aesthetics market is segmented into 1 notable segment that is products.

On the basis of product, the global dental lab market is segmented into general & diagnostic devices, treatment-based devices and others. General & diagnostic devices are further segmented into dental systems & part, dental equipment, dental implants, dental crowns & bridges, dental lasers, dental radiology equipment, digital devices, film-based devices, Intra-oral radiology equipment and dental biomaterial. Dental equipment is sub segmented into hand pieces, scaling units, light cure equipment and dental chairs. Dental crowns & bridges is sub segmented into ceramic conventional crowns & bridges, metal crown and bridges, metal-fused ceramic crowns. Dental implants are sub segmented into titanium dental implants, zirconia dental implants. Dental systems & parts are sub segmented into instrument delivery systems, cone beam CT scanning, CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, dental milling devices. Dental radiology equipment is further segmented into extra oral radiology equipment and intra-oral radiology equipment. Extra oral radiology equipment are further sub segmented into panoramic X-rays, digital imaging, cone beam CT, MRI imaging and others. Intra-oral radiology equipment is sub segmented into bitewings, occlusal and periapicals. Dental lasers are sub segmented into CO2 lasers, yttrium lasers (ND: YAG laser), diode lasers and erbium laser. The treatment-based devices segment is further segmented into orthodontics, endodontic, periodontics and prosthodontics. Orthodontics is further segmented to fixed braces and removable braces. Fixed braces are further sub segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances and ligatures and others. Endodontic is further segmented to obturators and permanent endodontic sealers. Periodontics is further segmented to dental anaesthetics, dental sutures and dental hemostats. Dental anaesthetics are sub segmented into injectable anaesthetics and topical anaesthetics. Dental hemostats is sub segmented into active hemostats and passive hemostats. Prosthodontics is further segmented into fixed Prosthodontics and removable prosthodontics. The others is segmented further as dental laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, retail dental care essentials and other consumables. In 2019, Danaher announced about its agreement with General Electric Company (U.S.) for the acquisition of Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for the cash price of USD 21.4 Billion. The business will be established as a stand-alone operating company within Danaher.



