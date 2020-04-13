Global Digital Therapeutics Market Demand Analysis, Opportunity Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

Major Key Players:

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

Global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare cost in the market. The fiscal pressure and patent cliffs compel healthcare providers to cut on drug prices, encourage the use of generics and scale back the reimbursement. This in turn is gradually reducing the profit margins and annual net sales of the healthcare companies that leads to immediate requirement of a strategic plan so as to cut down on the operational costs.

The Report Enables You To-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Digital Therapeutics under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

