Global Hair and Care Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027 | Sheseido Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Amway, Procter & Gamble, L’oreal Group, Revlon Group

This Global Hair and Care Market report helps in evaluating the relative efficiency of the different advertising media, selling methods, the causes of consumer resistance, and the nature of demand for the firm's product. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to formulate different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market.

global hair and care market expected to reach USD 112.5 billion by 2025, from USD 81.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.Some of the major players operating in the global hair and care market are Sheseido Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Amway, Procter & Gamble, L’oreal Group, Revlon Group, Beiersdorf AG, Naturacosmeticos SA, Conair Corporation, Goody Products, Yves Rocher, and Cadiveu Professional USA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Aveda Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Combe Incorporated, Avon, Olaplex, and Pai Shau, among others.

Global Hair and Care Market, By Product (Colorants, Hair Spray, Shampoos), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

The global hair and care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global hair and care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Hair care products are made to protect hair from pollution, hair damage, dryness and nourish the hair and scalp of the skin. The hair care market includes thousands of products with different properties and uses. Such products could be made up of natural ingredients or synthetic ingredients, combined with other cleaning, moisturizing or protective substances. The global hair care market has shown a substantial growth in the recent year. For instance, according to Asia Personal Care & Cosmetics Market Guide, in 2015, U.S. personal care and cosmetics exports to China amounted to $1 billion and were predicted to become the largest global market for cosmetics in the next two to three years. There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of cosmetics in the last decade. On Dec 2017, Shiseido (Japan) declared that it would launch its β version of skincare system called ‘Optune’ in spring 2018 in Japan. This is a personalized application which would be adopted with individual skin conditions. According to algorithm, they choose the best conditions for the skin along with the tones to achieve a moisturized state in each individual.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The adoption of professional hair care therapies and products

The wide fluctuations in hair styling trends are driving the global professional hair care market.

The youth following the celebrities and leaders trends in the hair and care product

Increasing professional work culture, personal grooming and appearance have become one of the primary concerns of people, as they want to maintain a professional outlook.

Market Segmentation: Global Hair and Care Market

The global hair and care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into colorants, hair spray, shampoos.

On the basis of distribution, the market is classified into direct selling, hypermarkets & retail chains, e-commerce.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2106, L’Oreal (France) inaugurated its new Research & Innovation Center to study African hair and skin specificities as well as the beauty routines and expectations of sub- Saharan consumers. It hosted product development, evaluation and advanced research teams and will employ scientists from the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, physiology, cosmetology and biochemistry.

Pierre Fabre Dermo-cosmétique Japon Co., Ltd. (France) has established its first R&D center outside France, Asia Innovation Center PFDC, in Tokyo to develop products targeted at Japanese and Asian markets. “Avène Hydrance Water Gel-in-cream” an all-in-one moisturizing gel in the company’s basic skin-care product line developed by this center has registered a sales volume of 250,000 in a half year and is opening up Asian markets.

