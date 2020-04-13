Global Head Mounted Display Market 2020 by top Companies: Samsung, Sony, Oculus VR, HTC, Microsoft and Other | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis

AllTheResearch forecasted the Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market to grow at a CAGR of 25.48% during the period 2018 to 2023.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Head Mounted Display Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Head Mounted Display Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Head-mounted display (HMD) is a display device used by putting it over the head as a helmet. It has a small screen display in front of each eye. It has a transparent display that effortlessly presents information directly in front of the user’s eyes without hindering the view of the outside world.

The HMD market has been segmented into virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The virtual reality (VR) technology holds the largest share of the HMD market. An immersive experience has been created for users by VR headset manufacturers with products like Samsung Gear and Oculus Rift. The increasing number of players entering the HMD market is making these products affordable, which is one of the major reasons for the wide adoption of VR headsets.

The major players operating in the Global Head Mounted Display Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company: Samsung Sony Oculus VR HTC Microsoft

Total Revenue (US$ Bn) $ 208.5 $ 80 $ 3.6 $ 0.79 $ 125.8

Global Head Mounted Display Market Ecosystem

In 2018, the North America HMD market contributed over 35% to global revenue and it is expected that North America will maintain a constant growth rate throughout the forecast period. HMD in North America is mostly used in medical, defense, and safety services. In Europe, the head mounted display industry is likely to grow at a significant CAGR because of innovations in display technologies.

Asia Pacific will emerge as a productive region because of low production cost, low maintenance cost, and easily availability of cheap labor with ample capability in the field. APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the HMD market during the forecast period. China, Japan, Australia, and India are increasing the adoption of AR and VR technologies, which is the major reason for the growth of the HMD market in the APAC region. The fast-growing consumer electronics market in APAC is expected to create ample opportunities for HMDs in this region. The Chinese VR market has seen huge investments, partnerships, and new ventures, wherein both local and international players have the capabilities for low-cost and mass-scale manufacturing.

