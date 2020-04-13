GLOBAL IOT MONETIZATION MARKET Dynamic Outlook With Influencing Vendors | PTC; IBM CORPORATION; SAP; CISCO SYSTEMS; AMDOCS; INTEL CORPORATION; ORACLE; GOOGLE; MICROSOFT

This IoT Monetization market research report encompasses a thorough analysis of the market and abundant related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. This IoT Monetization market report assists the business to make better decisions for the winning future planning in terms of current and future trends in a particular product or the industry. A shining team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists work scrupulously to generate this advanced and all-inclusive market research report. This wide-ranging IoT Monetization market research report is sure to help grow your business in several ways.
Global IoT monetization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 53.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising internet connectivity and increasing usage of smartphones are the factor for the market growth.
Major Industry Competitors: IoT Monetization Market
PTC; IBM Corporation; SAP; Cisco Systems; AMDOCS; Intel Corporation; Oracle; Google; Microsoft; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Nokia; Infosys Limited; ARIA SYSTEMS, INC; Gemalto NV; CSG International; SAMSUNG; PortaOne, Inc.; Netcracker Technology; Magnaquest Technologies Ltd.; JeraSoft; among others.
Key Segmentation: IoT Monetization Market
By Application (Retail, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Energy, Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprise), Business Function (Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, Operations), Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
What are the major market growth drivers?
Growing adoption of cloud platforms will drive market growth
Increasing network of connected devices will also accelerate the growth of this market
Rising government support to promote digitization acts as a market driver in the forecast period
Growing usage of IoT monetization in agriculture will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2017, Gemalto NV announced the launch of Sentinel Fit which is a secure licensing solution which is specially designed for Internet of Things devices and software. This new product has the ability to provide complete entitlement management and licensing solutions so they can maximize monetization of software-based products
In July 2017, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd announced the launch of their new service for IoT-shared data monetization and IoT data economy Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT). With unique model of data monetization, device manufacturers can use the robust interoperability capabilities of Samsung ARTIKTM Cloud to create new revenue streams and introduce new business models, such as hardware as a service. This provides device manufacturers with an easy way to interoperate their products with third-party apps and applications, and monetizes data use
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global IoT Monetization Market
IoT Monetization Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
IoT Monetization Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
IoT Monetization Size (Value) Comparison by Region
IoT Monetization Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
IoT Monetization Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of IoT Monetization
Global IoT Monetization Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
