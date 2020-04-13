GLOBAL IOT MONETIZATION MARKET Dynamic Outlook With Influencing Vendors | PTC; IBM CORPORATION; SAP; CISCO SYSTEMS; AMDOCS; INTEL CORPORATION; ORACLE; GOOGLE; MICROSOFT

This IoT Monetization market research report encompasses a thorough analysis of the market and abundant related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. This IoT Monetization market report assists the business to make better decisions for the winning future planning in terms of current and future trends in a particular product or the industry. A shining team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists work scrupulously to generate this advanced and all-inclusive market research report. This wide-ranging IoT Monetization market research report is sure to help grow your business in several ways.

Global IoT monetization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 53.19% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising internet connectivity and increasing usage of smartphones are the factor for the market growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-iot-monetization-market

Major Industry Competitors: IoT Monetization Market

PTC; IBM Corporation; SAP; Cisco Systems; AMDOCS; Intel Corporation; Oracle; Google; Microsoft; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Nokia; Infosys Limited; ARIA SYSTEMS, INC; Gemalto NV; CSG International; SAMSUNG; PortaOne, Inc.; Netcracker Technology; Magnaquest Technologies Ltd.; JeraSoft; among others.

Key Segmentation: IoT Monetization Market

By Application (Retail, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Energy, Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprise), Business Function (Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, Operations), Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing adoption of cloud platforms will drive market growth

Increasing network of connected devices will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising government support to promote digitization acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing usage of IoT monetization in agriculture will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Gemalto NV announced the launch of Sentinel Fit which is a secure licensing solution which is specially designed for Internet of Things devices and software. This new product has the ability to provide complete entitlement management and licensing solutions so they can maximize monetization of software-based products

In July 2017, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd announced the launch of their new service for IoT-shared data monetization and IoT data economy Samsung ARTIK™ Cloud Monetization for the Internet of Things (IoT). With unique model of data monetization, device manufacturers can use the robust interoperability capabilities of Samsung ARTIKTM Cloud to create new revenue streams and introduce new business models, such as hardware as a service. This provides device manufacturers with an easy way to interoperate their products with third-party apps and applications, and monetizes data use

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global IoT Monetization Market

IoT Monetization Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

IoT Monetization Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

IoT Monetization Size (Value) Comparison by Region

IoT Monetization Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

IoT Monetization Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of IoT Monetization

Global IoT Monetization Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Table Of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-iot-monetization-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]

