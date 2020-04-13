Global Lab Supplies Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2027|| PerkinElmer Inc., VWR International, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, WATERS, Merck & Co., Inc., Danaher

Global Lab Supplies Market document lends a hand with industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success. The report aids in understanding the future outlook and prospects for the industry. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography. In the report, the information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global lab supplies market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent rise of online purchasing trend of lab supplies and equipments, along with the need for developing effective therapeutics for chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Lab Supplies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc., VWR International, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, WATERS, Merck & Co., Inc., Danaher, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Eppendorf AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hettich Instruments, John Barron_Reagecon, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Camlab Ltd, Bellco Glass, Eurofins Scientific, Medline Scientific Limited, DWK Life Sciences, VITLAB GmbH, Crystalgen, Inc., SKS Science Products, Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Elkay Laboratory Products, Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.

This large scale Global Lab Supplies Market research document acts as an essential resource for evaluating the trends affecting the industry, assessing market opportunities, benchmarking performance among market leaders, and developing realistic, effective strategies for maximum short- and long-term growth among other key companies. A team of experienced consultants, efficient market researchers and dependable data providers work with dedication to structure such large scale market document. A wide ranging Global Lab Supplies Market business research report offer recommendations that not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them.

Global Lab Supplies Market By Equipment (General Equipment, Support Equipment, Specialty Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Others), End-User (Academic Institutes, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Lab Supplies Market

Global lab supplies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab supplies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Lab Supplies Market

Lab supplies are equipments, consumables devices and machines that are utilized in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications of various chemicals, drugs and pharmaceutical therapeutics. These supplies also include safety equipments and apparels so that no side effects are experienced by the individuals conducting the research activities.

Market Drivers

Availability of supplier information and the brand history from verified sources online is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the number of testing organizations, along with growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market growth

Rise in the levels of applications of these equipments in educational & research institutes, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of complying with certain regulations associated with the different regions of the world are factors restraining the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing because of the costs associated with the raw material

Segmentation: Global Lab Supplies Market

By Equipment

General Equipment

Support Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Analytical Equipment

Others

By End-User

Academic Institutes

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.

In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.

