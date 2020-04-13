Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market to See Strong Growth in Future | Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 56.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for NASH therapeutics and increasing presence of pipeline drugs are the factor for the growth.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market By Drug Type (Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc, Obeticholic acid, Others), Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Providers, Retail Pharmacy), Disease Cause (Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire, Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Enzo Biochem Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Immuron, Pfizer Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Celerion, NuSirt Biopharma, Perspectum Diagnostics., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others.

Market Definition:

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a kind of a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which usually occurs when fat is collected in the liver. It usually causes inflammation and also damages the liver cell. NASH usually occurs on people who don’t consume alcohol. Itis very common in patients with conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high blood lipid, heart disease, and others. NASH can also cause problems like liver cancer and cirrhosis. According to researchers, about 3 to 12 percentage of population in United States is suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity is driving the growth of the market

Growing Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) affected population worldwide will also drive the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditure will also propel the market growth

Increasing launches of pipeline drugs will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of proper diagnostic technologies for Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will restrain the market growth

Less demand in the underdeveloped countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

By Drug Type

o Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

o Ocaliva

o Obeticholic acid

o Elafibranor

o Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

o Others

By Sales Channel

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Online Provider

o Retail Pharmacy

By Disease Cause

o Hypertension

o Heart Disease

o High Blood Lipid

o Type 2 Diabetes

o Obesity

End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Homecare settings

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Altimmune, Inc announced that they have acquired Spitfire Pharma, Inc along with their product candidate SP-1373 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to meet the requirement of the people for treatment of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the market and will provide better treatment to their patients

In July 2019, InSphero AG launched their new 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform which is specially designed for the safety testing of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The main aim of this launch is to meet the increasing demand of research community for efficient and fast screening of the drug candidates

Competitive Analysis:

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Global, By Component

Product Type

Delivery

Industry Type

Geography

Company Landscape

Company Profiles

Related Reports

