Global Plastic Caps & Closures Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

This report researches the worldwide Plastic Caps & Closures market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Plastic Caps & Closures breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Caps & Closures are an important part of packaging and containers such as bottles, cans, tubes, stand-up Pouches and others. Often, they do not only serve to open the container, but also offer the option to reseal it.

Due to the fragile properties of glass and its high cost, the demand for glass bottles is decreasing throughout the world and its place is being taken by plastic bottles and containers. PET bottles are being preferred over glass as they are easy to transport over long distances and to avoid breakages.

Global Plastic Caps & Closures market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Caps & Closures.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Plastic Caps & Closures capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Caps & Closures in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Berry Global

Aptar Group

Evergreen Packaging

Global Closure Systems

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Rexam

Guala Closures Group

BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG

Plastic Caps & Closures Breakdown Data by Type

Screw Caps

Dispensing Caps

Other Plastic Caps

Plastic Caps & Closures Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Plastic Caps & Closures Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Plastic Caps & Closures Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Plastic Caps & Closures capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Plastic Caps & Closures manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Caps & Closures :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

