Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market by Key Driver, Challenges and Opportunities 2026

Robotic process automation (or RPA) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.

In 2018, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NICE Systems

Pegasystems

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Ipsoft

Celaton

Redwood Software

Uipath

Verint System

Xerox

Arago Us

IBM

Thoughtonomy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

