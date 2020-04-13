Global Small UAV Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

This report presents the worldwide Small UAV market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Small UAVs are classified based on their size; they are small enough to be carried and operated by a single person. Small UAVs can be hand-launched, and can have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), or short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. A majority of the small UAVs are either electric-powered or solar-powered. Some of them are also powered by fuel, which are mostly used for defense applications.

The Americas to be the largest market for small UAVs during the forecast period. In this region, the US is the largest operator of UAVs owing to its widespread application in the military and defense sectors. The small UAV market in the South American region is also witnessing a strong growth owing to its application in border control, security surveillance, fighting organized crime and insurgency, and protection of natural resources. The augmented utilization of small UAVs by various governments in this region will lead to the strong growth of this market in the Americas during the forecast period.

The Small UAV market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small UAV.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DJI

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

AeroVironment

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

SAAB

Thales

Aeronautics Limited

Aeyron Labs

Aibotrix

Prox Dynamics

Small UAV Breakdown Data by Type

Helicopters

Multi-Rotors

Quadcopters

Other

Small UAV Breakdown Data by Application

Defense

Commercial and Civil

Small UAV Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Small UAV Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Small UAV status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Small UAV manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Small UAV :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Small UAV market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

