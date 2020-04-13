Global Wearable Devices in Sports Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2020-2026

Wearable Devices are portable devices that can be fastened to the body of a user to monitor real-time fitness, heart rate, sleep statistics, calorie control, and provide valuable health insights. The mechanism of smart wearable devices is similar to smartphones and tablets. These devices are used in various sports such as golf, football, basketball, tennis, skiing, and snowboarding. A smart wearable device can be easily synchronized with smartphones and tablets of users to enhance accessibility.

The United States and Japan have constantly emerged as the pioneers in wearable technology, with constant innovation and highly skilled manufacturing ability.

In 2017, the global Wearable Devices in Sports market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wearable Devices in Sports market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Wearable Devices in Sports in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wearable Devices in Sports in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wearable Devices in Sports market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wearable Devices in Sports include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Wearable Devices in Sports include

Adidas

Nike

Garmin

Apple

Under Armour

Zepp

Fitbit

Catapult Sports

StretchSense

Market Size Split by Type

Pedometers

Activity Monitors

Smart Fabrics

Sports & Running Computers

Fitness & Heart Rate Monitors

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wearable Devices in Sports market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wearable Devices in Sports market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wearable Devices in Sports manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wearable Devices in Sports with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Wearable Devices in Sports submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wearable Devices in Sports are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wearable Devices in Sports market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

