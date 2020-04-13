Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO) Market is projected to reach USD 249.6 billion by 2026 : BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO) Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD249.6 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 9.51 % during the forecast period 2019- 2026.

The global human resource outsourcing (HRO) market is projected to proliferate, owing to the surge in need of improved HR departments, efficient operations and, and the smooth, streamlined process. The need to reconcile business operations with changing HR policy framework and labor laws are also motivating the growth of global human resource outsourcing (HRO).

Implementation of HRO reduces the exposure to the risks posed by the labor and employment laws, offers cost-effective access to professional skills. The global human resource outsourcing (HRO) also increased the efficiency of handling critical but non-core functions such as enforcement, payroll, and employee management. Besides, the global human resource outsourcing (HRO) is versatile, and the agile and thus reduces the internal emphasis on employee performance and organs.

The key driver for the global HR Outsourcing market is the increase in the adoption of cloud technologies such as SaaS technology (Software as a Service). Cloud-based payroll software solutions enable companies to enhance and simplify their payroll functions compared to other business technologies. Cloud-based HR payroll software solution is automated, and it further enhances the accuracy and efficiency of HR management.

By geography, the global Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO) Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America expected to dominate the global HRO market and anticipated to witness lucrative growth rate with a higher CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period. In North America, software vendors mainly provide payroll services and collaborate with payroll outsourcing providers to deliver services in other countries.

The major market players in the Global Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO) are Accenture, ADP, IBM, Infosys, Randstad, Adecco S.A., Paychex, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Alight Solutions, Cielo Inc., Aon Hewitt LLC (USA), Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Capita HR Solutions, Ceridian HCM, Inc., CGI Group Inc., Empower Software Solutions, Inc., Fidelity Management and Research LLC, General Outsourcing Co, Ltd., Genesys, Hewlett-Packard Company, Intuit, Inc., Mercer, LLC, Xerox Corporation, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

