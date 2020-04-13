Hybrid Operating Room Market : Industry Trends, Market Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2026

The Hybrid Operating Room Market has reached USD 0.80 Billion in 2019 and predicted to reach USD 1.748 Billion, growing at a significant CAGR of 11.91% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. Major factors driving market growth include the increasing proliferation of minimally invasive surgical procedures and continuing technological advances.

A hybrid operating room is an operating theatre, fitted with medical imaging equipment such as fixed C-Arms, CT scanners, or MRI scanners. It combines the imaging capabilities installed with a fully functional operative room. Increasing numbers of patients undergoing cardiac, renal, neurological, oncological treatments have upsurge enormous demand for efficient and advanced healthcare infrastructure that drives demand in the market. Numerous recent advancement have again led to market growth in minimally invasive treatments, imaging techniques, and medical procedures.

A hybrid operating room combines an operating room’s capabilities with interventional imaging technologies. The hybrid operating room can be used with the combination of surgical facilities and imaging systems in one room for traditional open surgery, image-guided surgery, or a combination of procedural types, offering greater flexibility and space utility.

The hybrid operating room provides numerous benefits to patients, physicians, and organizations involved in health care. Specifically, state-of-the-art hybrid operating rooms enable the delivery of a wide range of less invasive than conventional surgical procedures and provide patients with faster recovery times.

The high cost of the operating room is hindering the market growth during the forecast period of, as a hybrid OR, on average, costs between USD 3 & 4 million to assemble, as it can be fitted with up to 100 different medical devices. The room contains, by default, a fixed angiographic imaging system, wall-or boom-mounted display monitors, and a heart-lung bypass machine. This takes up to 1,400 square feet of space to accommodate all the equipment–about twice the size of a regular operating room.

Notable players operating in the Hybrid Operating Room market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Alvo Medical, Mizuho Corporation, SISCO, General Electric Company, Trumpf Medical, Stryker Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, Steris PLC., Imris, Deerfield Imaging, Getinge AB, Eschmann Equipment (A Part of Steris PLC.), Skytron LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

