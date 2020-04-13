Impact of COVID-19 on CRISPR Technology Market with Top Companies 2030 – Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc,CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Mirus Bio LLC

The updated ‘Global CRISPR Technology Market Report 2030’ is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR). Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably. According to the report, the global CRISPR technology market was valued at over US$ 550.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, promoting the growth of market

CRISPR technology including designing tools, libraries, control kit, plasmids, vectors, proteins, gRNA and other products desired to perform experiments and study the results. Currently, the CRISPR technology is regarded as a valuable tool for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies to conduct cost-effective and highly efficient genome editing procedure. In addition, technological advances CRISPR reduce turn-around time and the complexity of the genome editing process. CRISPR technology provides multiple opportunities for developing one treatment for a variety of rare genetic disorders. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing growth in pipeline candidates developed using CRISPR technology.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global CRISPR technology market include Addgene, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc,CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Mirus Bio LLC, Takara Bio USA, Editas Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Companies are involved in collaborations to gain share in the market.For instance, Caribou Biosciences develop CRISPR technology in collaboration with the research based on University of California.

Segmentation of CRISPR Technology Market Based On:

By Product

CRISPR Enzymes, Kits

Service:

Design & Vector Construction,

Cell Line Engineering, Screening

Application:

Biological & Biomedical,

Agricultural,

Industrial.

End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,

Academics Institutes & Research Centers,

CROs.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the CRISPR technology market based on product and service, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To strategically analyze the market structure, profile the key players of the market.To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and product launches in the market

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations of the Study Assumptions of the Study

ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY

MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Technological Advancement Cost Assessment: CRISPR Technology Regulatory Scenario



In the end,Genome editing accounted for the major share in 2015 due to increase in the adoption of various genome editing procedures for therapeutic development and germ line modifications. High implementation in plant genome editing is also supportive for the market growth. CRISPR holds potential to become a substitute biotechnology treatment for supporting or replacement of the current single-antibody drugs. Furthermore genome editing that is proposed to switch on the immune response for cancer is anticipated to drive the industrial growth significantly.

