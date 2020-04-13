Location Intelligence(LI) Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2025

This report studies the global Location Intelligence (LI) market, analyzes and researches the Location Intelligence (LI) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cisco Systems Inc

ESRI

Galigeo

Oracle Corp

IBM

SAS institute

Pitney Bowes Inc

Teradata Corp

TIBCO Software Inc

Locomizer

SpaceCurve

PlaceIQ Inc

Caliper Inc

Microsoft Inc

Spatial Plc

SAP SE

Google Inc.

Tableau software

Information Builders

MicroStrategy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Segment

Service Segment

Market segment by Application, Location Intelligence (LI) can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Location Intelligence(LI)

1.1 Location Intelligence(LI) Market Overview

1.1.1 Location Intelligence(LI) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Location Intelligence(LI) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Location Intelligence(LI) Market by Type

1.3.1 Software Segment

1.3.2 Service Segment

1.4 Location Intelligence(LI) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.4.3 Government and Utilities

1.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.4.5 Telecommunications and IT

1.4.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Location Intelligence(LI) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Location Intelligence(LI) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cisco Systems Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Location Intelligence(LI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3

Continued….

