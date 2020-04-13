Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Status; the Best Is Yet to Come

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Marine Hybrid Propulsion’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Cummins Inc. (United States)

AB Volvo Penta (Sweden)

General Electric (United States)

Rolls-Royce Plc (United Kingdom)

Nigata Power Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Fairbanks Morse Engine (United States)

Caterpillar Inc. (United States)

BAE Systems plc (United Kingdom)

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany)



Mechanic and electric power work together in the propulsion train, optimizing the propulsion efficiency for ships through a flexible power demand. A mixture of electrical power delivered by electrical motors coupled with mechanical power which is provided by diesel engines delivers propulsion power, which ensures the ship a broad operational capability. Hence, it provide the right amount of power and torque to the propeller in each operation method. However, a diesel-mechanic propulsion system is often designed according to its maximum power demand.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Diesel-Electric, Parallel Electric, Serial Hybrid), Power Rating (0 To 300 KW, 301 To 500 KW, 501 To 800 kW, Above 801 kW), Stroke (Two Stroke, Four Stroke), End User (Tugboats, Offshore Support Vessels, Ferries, Defense Vessels, Yacht, Cruise Ships, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Usage of Inland Waterways Along With Technological Advancements

Market Growth Drivers: High Growth in Sales and Production of Ships across the World

Rising International Seaborne Trade

Restraints: Huge Capital Investments Needed To Install New Manufacturing Facilities

Challenges: Stringent Environmental Regulations & Rules

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Marine Hybrid Propulsion market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Marine Hybrid Propulsion

Chapter 4: Presenting the Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Marine Hybrid Propulsion market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

