Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions or MICE represents a sector of tourism that includes business events and activities. Travelers attending MICE activities have a purpose beyond leisure tourism, and are in fact business travelers. These business travelers are connected to different sectors of the tourism and hospitality industry through their MICE activities. In general, MICE events are events and activities that involve attendees who share a common interest and gather in a place. The place for the gathering needs to be a venue arranged beforehand. The venue will provide space and facilities necessary to satisfy the needs of those who attend the gathering.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the business travel sector in recent decades. Furthermore, economic growth, regional cooperation, intellectual development, and high penetration of internet & technology in the densely populated countries are expected to boost the market growth in the region. Penetration of IoT supports both travelers and travel operators in managing different operations related to business travel such as planning, booking, and being updated with the current status of their travel program.

In 2017, the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Questex

CWT Meetings & Events

IBTM Events

BCD Meetings and Events

Capital Travel and Events

CiEvents

Conference Care

The Freeman

ATPI

Interpublic Group of Companies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Meetings

Incentives

Conventions

Exhibitions

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Feild

Business Feild

Political Field

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

