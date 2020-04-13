Military Aviation MRO Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025

This report focuses on the MRO status of global military aviation, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of military aviation MRO in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for military aviation MRO was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main players covered by this study

Boeing (United States)

BAE Systems (United Kingdom)

DynCorp International (United States)

Pratt & Whitney (United States)

Air China (China)

MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany)

Barnes Group ( United States)

L3 Communications (United States)

General Atomics (United States)

Raytheon (United States)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

Rolls-Royce (United Kingdom)

Triumph Group (United States)

Wolf Safety Lamp Company (United Kingdom) United Kingdom)

Embraer SA (Brazil)

China Eastern Air Holding (China)

China Southern Air Holding (China)

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

preventive maintenance

corrective maintenance emergency maintenance

Market segment by application, divided into

reconnaissance aircraft

Fighter aircraft

Transport aircraft

Rescue aircraft

Others

market segments by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of this report’s study are: To

analyze global military activities Aviation MRO status, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Present the development of military aviation MRO in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the military aviation MRO market is as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global military aviation MRO market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Preventive maintenance

1.4.3 Maintenance corrective

1.4.4 Emergency maintenance

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global military aviation MRO market share by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Reconnaissance aircraft

1.5.3 Aircraft Hunting

1.5.4 Transport aircraft

1.5.5 Rescue aircraft

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the MRO market

military aviation 2.2 Growth of military aviation MRO Trends by region

2.2.1 Size of the military aviation MRO market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of the military aviation MRO by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Market trends

2.3.2 Factors of

market 2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Major Players

3.1 Size of the manufacturer’s military aviation MRO market

3.1.1 MRO revenues from global military aviation by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Market share of global military aviation MRO revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global military aviation MRO market concentration ratio (CRChapter five: and HHI)

Suite ….

