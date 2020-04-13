Natural Resource Management Consulting Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

Natural resource management refers to the management of natural resources such as land, water, soil, plants and animals, with a particular focus on how management affects the quality of life for both present and future generations.
In 2017, the global Natural Resource Management Consulting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Natural Resource Management Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Resource Management Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FirstCarbon Solutions
Acacia Natural Resource Consultants
Accenture
AFC India
Agricones
ARTD Consultants
Cascadia
COWI
DAI
EC3 Environmental Consulting
ECO Consulting
Eco Logical Australia
EcoAnalysts
Ecosphere Environmental Services
ERM
FCG
GHD
ICF
Integrated Natural Resources Management Consultants
Mott MacDonald
Natural Resources Consulting Engineers
NRC
NRM Corporation
Owl Ridge
Redstart
Ricardo
Rodgers Consulting
Strategic Natural Resource Consultants
Umwelt
Wildwood Consulting
Tierra Resource Consultants
SUEZ
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biological Services
Fisheries & Hydrology
Wetlands Analysis
Environmental Documentation Permitting and Compliance
Forest Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Energy Industry
Environmental Protection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural Resource Management Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Natural Resource Management Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Resource Management Consulting are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
