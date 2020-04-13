Natural Resource Management Consulting Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

Natural resource management refers to the management of natural resources such as land, water, soil, plants and animals, with a particular focus on how management affects the quality of life for both present and future generations.

In 2017, the global Natural Resource Management Consulting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Natural Resource Management Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Resource Management Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FirstCarbon Solutions

Acacia Natural Resource Consultants

Accenture

AFC India

Agricones

ARTD Consultants

Cascadia

COWI

DAI

EC3 Environmental Consulting

ECO Consulting

Eco Logical Australia

EcoAnalysts

Ecosphere Environmental Services

ERM

FCG

GHD

ICF

Integrated Natural Resources Management Consultants

Mott MacDonald

Natural Resources Consulting Engineers

NRC

NRM Corporation

Owl Ridge

Redstart

Ricardo

Rodgers Consulting

Strategic Natural Resource Consultants

Umwelt

Wildwood Consulting

Tierra Resource Consultants

SUEZ

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biological Services

Fisheries & Hydrology

Wetlands Analysis

Environmental Documentation Permitting and Compliance

Forest Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Energy Industry

Environmental Protection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Natural Resource Management Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Natural Resource Management Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Resource Management Consulting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

