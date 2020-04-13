Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the state of the Global Network Analysis Module (NAM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the network analysis module (NAM) in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global network analysis module (NAM) market size was millions of U.S. dollars and is expected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main players covered in this study

Nagios

Cisco

CA Technologies

Microsoft

Sevone

Zabbix

Fortinent Fortisiem

Solarwinds

Netscout

Opsview

App Neta

Logic Monitor

Riverbed

Optiview XG

Net Crunch

Zenoss Service Dynamics

Manage Engine

Market segment by Type, the product can be divided into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by application, divided into

education

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Energy

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Public Sector & Utilities

Retail

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report is as follows:

analyze the status of the global network analysis module (NAM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.

Present the development of the network analysis module (NAM) in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the network analysis module (NAM) market as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the global network analysis module (NAM) market size by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3

On-site market 1.5 per application

1.5.1 Market share of the global network analysis module (NAM) by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Fabrication

1.5.5 Telecoms and IT

1.5.6 Energy

1.5.7 Health and life sciences

1.5.8 Public sector and public services

1.5.9 Retail trade

1.5.10 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Market size of the network analysis module (NAM)

2.2 Growth trends of the network analysis module (NAM) by region

2.2.1 Market size of the network analysis module (NAM) by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of the network analysis module (NAM) by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main trends in

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of the network analysis module (NAM) by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global network analysis module (NAM) turnover by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global network analysis module (NAM) Market share of manufacturers’ revenues (2013-2018)

I continued …

