Network Analysis Module (NAM) Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the state of the Global Network Analysis Module (NAM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the network analysis module (NAM) in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global network analysis module (NAM) market size was millions of U.S. dollars and is expected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main players covered in this study
Nagios
Cisco
CA Technologies
Microsoft
Sevone
Zabbix
Fortinent Fortisiem
Solarwinds
Netscout
Opsview
App Neta
Logic Monitor
Riverbed
Optiview XG
Net Crunch
Zenoss Service Dynamics
Manage Engine

Market segment by Type, the product can be divided into
Cloud
On-Premise

Market segment by application, divided into
education
BFSI
Manufacturing
Telecom and IT
Energy
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Public Sector & Utilities
Retail
Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report is as follows:
analyze the status of the global network analysis module (NAM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.
Present the development of the network analysis module (NAM) in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the network analysis module (NAM) market as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate of the global network analysis module (NAM) market size by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3

On-site market 1.5 per application

1.5.1 Market share of the global network analysis module (NAM) by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Fabrication

1.5.5 Telecoms and IT

1.5.6 Energy

1.5.7 Health and life sciences

1.5.8 Public sector and public services

1.5.9 Retail trade

1.5.10 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Market size of the network analysis module (NAM)

2.2 Growth trends of the network analysis module (NAM) by region

2.2.1 Market size of the network analysis module (NAM) by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of the network analysis module (NAM) by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main trends in

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of the network analysis module (NAM) by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global network analysis module (NAM) turnover by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global network analysis module (NAM) Market share of manufacturers’ revenues (2013-2018)

I continued …

