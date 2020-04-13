North America Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027 || Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Medartis AG, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Invibio Ltd

North America craniomaxilofacial devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand for invasive surgery and new technological development for products due to increased demand.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America craniomaxilofacial devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Medartis AG, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Invibio Ltd, Antibe Therapeutics Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Matrix Surgical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Summit Medical Group, CONMED Corporation., KLS Martin Group., Medtronic, TMJ Concepts, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., among others.

Market Definition: North America Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market

Craniomaxilofacial is a special branch of orthopedic medicine which works on all forms of skull and facial conditions. Surgery is usually performed to prevent severe damage to the cranial and facial bones. Craniomaxilofacial is a common surgery performed for patients needing facial and carnal bone care attributable to any maxillofacial crane wounds and other injury fractures. Car accidents are the common reason for most craniomaxilofacial surgeries.

Competitive Analysis:

North America Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diagnostic imaging equipment market for North America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies reported that DePuy Synthes has released the CONDUIT Interbody System with EIT Cellular Titanium Engineering, further increasing its service for the management of degenerative spine disorder. The collection, which involves 3D engineered Titanium interbody implants are built to recreate and strengthen the spinal fusion of the human spine. It was revealed at the North American Spine Society’s (NASS) 34th Annual Meeting.

In August 2019, The Radiological Society of North America and the American College of Radiology have partnered up to set up a database and gather clinical data at the 3D Precision Printing Care Centre. Radiologists expect that the results can help to determine the correct use of the device and its role in clinical decision-making, which has been challenging given the variety of patient conditions and the specific techniques used to construct surgical guidance from medical photographs. RSNA and ACR are developing a database with financial support from companies involved with 3D printing, including HP.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for invasive surgery is driving the growth of the market

New technological development for products due to increased demand is boosting the growth of the market

Developing economies are providing substantial prospects for growth is contributing to the growth of the market

The frequency of growing incidences of facial and sport fractures is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of rule for compensation is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of awareness among existing patients is hindering the growth of the market

Increasing race to the bottom in the market is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Craniomaxilofacial Devices Market

By Product

Bone Graft Substitute

MF Plate & Screw Fixation

CMF Distraction

Cranial Flap Fixation

Thoracic Fixation

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

By Material

Ceramic

Biological

Metal

Polymers

By Location

External Fixators

Internal Fixators

By Application

Plastic Surgery

Neurosurgery & ENT

Orthognathic & Dental Surgery

