North America Robotic Refueling System Market 2027 Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players

Driving factors such as low cost of operation and flexibility of dispensing different fuels anticipated to have a medium impact on the development of robotic refueling system for the next two years, however, in the next five to ten years, this factor is expected to have high impact on the market owing to the advancement of autonomous vehicle. Robotic refueling system in the short term which is of two years is going to have low impact in the market. However, over the next five years with the advent of autonomous mining activities is expected to have medium impact in the robotic refueling system market and its impact is expected to grow over the next ten years. Security concerns is expected to have medium impact in the robotic refueling systems market growth in the short term. However, by mid and high term, its impact is expected to decrease allowing the robotic refueling system market to grow more independently. The ultimate goal of a cyber-security attack on robotic fueling systems can relate to Cloning of identity, Theft-of-Service, Spoofing, and Feature unlocking. There can be attack against privacy (the goal of these attacks will be gaining knowledge of sensitive information manipulated, stored or communicated by a robotic fueling system); attacks against integrity (these attacks will try to change data or code within a robotic fueling system); attacks against availability (these attacks disrupt the normal operation of the system). Thus, security attacks are the major restraint of robotic refueling system market.

Robotic refueling system market by industry vertical is classified into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, oil and gas, mining, and others. Aerospace and defense is the largest industry vertical of robotic refueling system market owing to various numbers of pilot projects in the U.S. and other countries across the globe. Wrong fueling of aircraft has resulted in major accidents in the past all occurred due to human negligence. To reduce such kind of accidents, robotic refueling system projects have been put into place to negate the error of wrong fueling. The automotive industry is the second largest industry vertical for robotic refueling system. The general notion of a robotic refueling system is to provide augmented service through robotics and therefore increasing sales and market shares. Refueling automation will disrupt the idea of refueling forever. It’s cleaner faster and more environmentally friendly.

NORTH AMERICA ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Fuel

Gaseous Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Robotic Refueling System Market – Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics AB

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Kuka AG

Neste

Rotec Engineering

Scott Technology Limited

Shaw Development LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

