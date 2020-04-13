North America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027

The increasing need for technological developments and smart features and increase in demand owing to penetration of IoT technology are the major factors propelling the growth of the SLC NAND flash memory market. Moreover, the rising demand for autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the SLC NAND flash memory market growth in the near future. However, factors such as relatively high cost of implementation and manufacturing challenges might impact the demand-supply equilibrium are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Rising demand for autonomous cars, particularly in the US, is anticipated to contribute to the demand growth of SLC NAND flash memories. In the year 2014, Forbes had expected that the self-driven cars in the coming years would offer a significant economic benefit to the developed countries across the globe. Furthermore, as the penetration of connected cars is grounded upon the innovative safety factor, which includes ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), HUD (Head-Up Display) System, and many other technologies. For effective implementation and functioning of the advanced connected car technologies, the manufactures would require the memory technology that would not only support the advanced technologies but also is flexible with fluctuating data rates. In the coming years, the adoption of next-generation infotainment systems and ADAS would be integrating the DRAM memory technologies that would have much higher – performance and low power consumption capabilities. Therefore, in the coming years, the higher demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to increase the need for SLC NAND flash memories.

SLC NAND flash memory market by density is segmented into 1 Gb, 2 Gb, 4 Gb, 8 Gb, and above 8 Gb. The SLC NAND is provided in different types of densities ranging from 1 Gb to 8 Gb. The low-density NAND flash is used in automation, automotive, surveillance, printers, IPC, machine-to-machine (M2M), and home networking whereas, high-density NAND flash are ideally utilized in data-heavy applications such as tablets, SSDs, and USB drives. Above 8Gb of SLC NAND flash memory market led the North America market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA SLC NAND FLASH MEMORY MARKET SEGMENTATION By Type Serial

Parallel By Application Automotive

Industrial

Communication

Computers & IT

Consumer Electronics

Others By Density 1 Gb

2 Gb

4 Gb

8 Gb

Above 8 Gb By Country US

Canada

Mexico SLC NAND flash memory Market – Companies Mentioned Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

