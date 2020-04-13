Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market to Register Steady Growth During2019 – 2029

XploreMR has compiled a study on the pharmaceutical intermediates market, which offers an analysis and forecast of the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market in its publication titled ‘Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029.’ This report on the Pharmaceutical intermediates market covers some of the key influencing factors on the demand and supply of Pharmaceutical Intermediates over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for the market participants is expected to equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market.

The report on the pharmaceutical intermediates market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2014 to 2018, and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of revenue in US$.

Pharmaceutical intermediates are the raw materials used to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients for the final drug formulation. There are different types of pharmaceutical intermediates and demand of each type of the pharmaceutical intermediates is high due to increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production.

This report on the pharmaceutical intermediates market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the pharmaceutical intermediates market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the pharmaceutical intermediates market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on the market background contains relevant economic indicators, such as per capita healthcare spending and increase in cancer cases, which elaborate the dynamics impacting the pharmaceutical intermediates market, as well as provides an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The following chapters dive deep into the global pharmaceutical intermediates market, covering detailed information based on product type, application and end user. The next set of chapters provide a region-wise analysis and forecasts of the pharmaceutical intermediates market, which cover the vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the pharmaceutical intermediates market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, which include their financial information, strategy overview, and products offered, SWOT analysis as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market report include Chiracon GmbH, Aceto Corporation, Midas Pharma GmbH, BASF SE, Codexis, Inc., A.R. Life Sciences Private Limited, Dishman Group, ZCL Chemicals Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Arkema Inc and Cambrex Corporation among others.

To develop the estimates for the pharmaceutical intermediates market, the global adoption/consumption of pharmaceutical intermediates was taken into account, which was followed by tracking key players and their product offering globally. This is then cross-referenced with the revenue generated from the sales of pharmaceutical intermediates for top companies globally.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. The data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports, investor presentations, press articles & directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.

The intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the pharmaceutical intermediates market.

Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type Chemical Intermediates Bulk Drug Intermediates Chiral Intermediates Achiral Intermediates Custom Intermediates

Analysis by Category Branded Drug Intermediates Generic Drug Intermediates

Analysis by Application/Drug Type Analgesics Anti-Infective Drugs Cardiovascular Drugs Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Antimicrobial Drugs Others

Analysis by End User Biotech & Pharma Companies Research Laboratories CMOs/CROs

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa

