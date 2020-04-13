Point of Care Diagnostics Market Competitors Analysis, Business Trends, Challenges and Global Outlook by 2027

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Point-of-care testing (POCT) plays critical roles in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. POC testing can be used to detect several major pathogens, including malarial parasites; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); human papillomavirus (HPV); dengue, Ebola, and Zika viruses; and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB bacteria).

Point of Care Diagnostics market – key companies profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Siemens AG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BD, Danaher Corporation, and PTS Diagnostics

The global point of care diagnostics market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

The market for point of care diagnostics is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing incidences of infectious diseases, product launches and product development and increasing number of CLIA-waived POC tests over the years. In In addition, the emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major factors which are expected to provide market growth are increase incidences of kidney disease, rise in geriatric population, the use of biomarkers in clinical and preclinical trials, loss of kidney function, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population and others. Additionally, increase in investment in research and development are anticipated to provide opportunities in market growth.

