Propylene Glycol Market Business Opportunities With Top Market Players Forecast By 2025

Global Propylene Glycol Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Propylene Glycol Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Propylene Glycol Market

Global propylene glycol market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2,382.59 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing demand from Asia-Pacific region and eco-friendly production process.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the propylene glycol market are BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Huntsman Corporation, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, LLC, SKC Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Limited, HELM AG, Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc., Temix International S.R.L., Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd., ADEKA CORPORATION, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Golden Dyechem, TRInternational, Inc., Oleon NV, Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd and INEOS Oxide among others.

This report studies Global Propylene Glycol Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Propylene Glycol Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Propylene Glycol Market By Source (Petroleum-Based, Bio-Based), Application (Antifreeze & Functional Fluids, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Plasticizers, Liquid Detergents) End-User (Building & Construction, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, transportation and food & beverage), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Propylene Glycol Market

Propylene glycol is a tasteless, colorless and an odorless liquid, which is also referred as PG with a chemical formula C₃H₈O₂. It is highly soluble, has a high boiling point, less toxic and stable. It is mostly used in plasticizer, hydraulic fluids, electronic cigarettes, medication, processed foods, cosmetic products and many more applications.

Market Drivers:

Eco-friendly production process; this factor can act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Growing demand from Asia-Pacific region will propel the growth of market in near future

Huge demand of propylene glycol in varied applications; this factor will also drive the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Demand in switching to petroleum based; this factor will act as a restrain for the market

High investment in research and development activities will also act as a restrain for the market

Table Of Contents: Global Propylene Glycol Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Lyondell Chemical Company announced that they are planning to increase the prices of some of their propylene glycol products, in South and North America. The list of the products include propylene glycol USP/EP Grade (PG USP/EP), Di-Propylene Glycol Industrial Grade (DPGI), Tri-Propylene Glycol (TPG), Propylene Glycol Industrial Grade (PGI), Di-Propylene Glycol Fragrance Grade (DPGF) and Tri-Propylene Glycol Acrylate Grade (TPGA). This shows that the demand for propylene glycol is increasing, creating new avenues for the market to grow in near future.

In December 2015, The Dow Chemical Company announced that they have started commercial operations at their new propylene production facility. The unit is a major production centre of propylene, which is located at Dow’s Oyster Creek site in Freeport. Such new initiatives will help the company to grow in this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Propylene Glycol Market

Global Propylene Glycol Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Propylene Glycol Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Propylene Glycol Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Propylene Glycol Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Propylene Glycol Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Propylene Glycol Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Propylene Glycol Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

