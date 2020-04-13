Rice Protein Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through2018-2028

XploreMR recently published a market study, “Rice Protein Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2028”. This report features the most critical growth prospects of the rice protein market. The report presents thorough information and it elucidates how the rice protein market will expand during the assessment period 2018-2028 with the help of important market dynamics.

The report includes unique and accurate information on salient growth prospects of the rice protein market to help stakeholders to make value-based business decisions. Important indicators of the rice protein market growth, which include value chain analysis, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, and supply chain analysis, are assessed thoroughly in the report to understand the growth prospects of the rice protein market for the assessment period.

On assessing industry-validated information, market-related facts, and important data about the recent developments in the rice protein market, unique and comprehensive information about the growth prospects of the rice protein market is presented in a seamless format in the report. The information featured in the report is segmented into chapters to offer a comprehensive structure to the rice protein market report.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This chapter provides the fundamental information about growth of the leading segments of the rice protein market, along with regional growth parameters, supply side trends, and global growth prospects of rice protein market during the forecast period 2018-2028. It features a summary of key statistics and key findings about growth of the market with the help of thorough research on the rice protein market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

This chapter offers an overview of how the rice protein market will grow during 2018-2028 in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (metric tons). The chapter provides readers with a detailed introduction to the rice protein market with the help of the definition of the market and its structure, including market breakdown and research scope.

Chapter 3 – Key Market Trends

This chapter offers comprehensive information about the key trends influencing growth of the rice protein market. The chapter focuses on important product developments and innovation trends emerging in the rice protein market.

Chapter 4 – “Whole of Plant” Utilization

This chapter investigates that potential for diversified cropping to support plant protein production and various crops with potential to be sources of protein. Readers can also find comprehensive information about nutritional qualities of plant protein and functional plant proteins meeting specific market needs, in this chapter. Important information about significant “trade secret” & patent of production process is delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Why consumers are seeing “green” – The Vegan Movement

In this chapter, readers can acquire exclusive information about consumers’ mindset and changing purchasing habits that influenced by factors such as focus on health and diet, increasing food safety concern, growing concern for animal welfare, increased awareness of environmental sustainability, and rising prevalence of restrictive diets.

Chapter 6 – Market Background

This chapter provides an overview of the global rice trade outlook and the plant-based proteins industry to help market players to understand growth prospects leading model types in the rice protein market. This chapter provides detailed information about future protein supply and demand and food grade specifications of rice protein concentrates.

This chapter offers detailed information about macro and microeconomic factors, including key drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for manufacturers, which can impact the growth of the rice protein market. This chapter includes including value chain analysis and operating margin, forecast factors – relevance & impact, and supply chain analysis for the rice protein market.

Chapter 7 – Global Rice Protein Market Demand Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This chapter processes information about historic growth parameters and future prospects of the rice protein market in terms of volume (tons). The chapter also provides information about Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and global average pricing analysis benchmark for the forecast period 2018-2028.

Chapter 8 – Global Rice Protein Market – Pricing Analysis

Detailed pricing analysis of the rice protein market depending on its regions and the types of rice protein through 2028 is featured in this chapter. This chapter also offers information about factors that are impacting the pricing structure of rice protein.

Chapter 9 – Global Rice Protein Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This chapter processes information about historic growth parameters and future prospects of the rice protein market in terms of value (US$ million). The chapter also provides information about Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and global average pricing analysis benchmark for the forecast period 2018-2028.

Chapter 10 – Global Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By End Use Application

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the rice protein market will change based on the end use applications of rice protein, such as baked goods & baking mixes (breads, rolls, bagels, and muffins), beverages and beverage bases, breakfast cereals, dairy product analogs, fats & oils (margarine and salad dressings), grain products and pastas, meat products, milk products (flavored milk drinks, milk-based meal replacements, and yogurt), plant protein products (meat alternatives), processed fruits & fruit juices (fruit juice, fruit nectars, fruit-flavored drinks, and fruit smoothies), processed vegetable & vegetable juices, and soups and soup mixes.

Chapter 11 – Global Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Product Type

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the rice protein market change based on product types, which include isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates.

Chapter 12 – Global Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Source

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the rice protein market change based on the source, which include brown rice and milled rice.

Chapter 13 – Global Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Extract Type

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the rice protein market change based on the extract types, which include dry extracts and liquid extracts.

Chapter 14 – Global Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, by Region

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the rice protein market change based on geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 15 – North America Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

North America rice protein market is assessed in this chapter based on the growth prospects and market dynamics of rice protein landscape in the United States and Canada through the forecast period. This chapter also provides detailed analysis of the North American rice protein market based on the demand for rice protein according to its product types, source, extract types, and end use applications of rice proteins in the region. Readers can also find growth analysis of the rice protein market in North America based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (metric tons) by 2028.

Chapter 16 – Latin America Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

In this chapter, comprehensive information on how rice protein market will grow in Latin American region during 2018-2028 is provided. Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil are the focus and the market dynamics are analyzed based on various factors such as product types, source, extract types, and end use applications of rice proteins is provided in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Europe Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Growth parameters of the Europe rice protein market are featured in the chapter with the help of factors boosting sales in leading European countries including EU-5 (Germany, Spain, France, UK, and Italy), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxemburg), and Russia. Readers can also find information about regional trends and market growth according to product types, source, extract types, and end use applications of rice proteins in the region, in terms of market value (US$ million) and market volume (metric tons).

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter focusses on growth prospects of the rice protein market in the Middle East and Africa region, based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (tons) by 2028. This chapter provides readers with detailed information on growth of the rice protein market in major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa, during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – East Asia Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the rice protein market in East Asia, based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (tons) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the rice protein market in the leading East Asian countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 20 – South Asia and ASEAN Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the rice protein market in South Asia, based on the estimates on market value (US$ million) and volume (tons) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the rice protein market in the leading South Asian countries, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the rice protein market in Oceania in terms of market value (US$ million) and volume (tons) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the rice protein market in the leading countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 22 – Emerging Countries Rice Protein Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter analyzes growth of the rice protein market in emerging countries, such as Mexico, India, and China. The chapter includes PESTLE analysis and market growth analysis by ingredients, sources, and applications in India and Brazil.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter also provides critical information about rice protein market structure, financial share analysis key financials, and competitive developments of each stakeholder in the rice protein market. This can help them to comprehend insights about the competitive landscape in the rice protein market with information about leading and emerging stakeholders in the market.

Chapter 24 – Competition Analysis

Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Beneo GmbH, Golden Grain Group Ltd, RiceBran Technologies, Kerry Inc., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients Inc., Nutribiotic, North Coast Naturals, and Pure Food Company LLC are among the leading players featured in the rice protein market report.

Chapter 25 – Assumption and Acronyms Used

Important acronyms and assumptions are featured in the last chapter of the XploreMR report on rice protein market, which can help readers to ensure to appropriate understanding of the information featured in the report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

Important information about the research methodology is featured in this chapter.

