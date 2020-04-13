Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market Analysis On Future Development 2028

Growing emphasis on the food safety and longer shelf life has played an important role in the development of ingredients that aid in food preservation. These ingredients vary from simple water content to salt or sugar to chemicals like antioxidants and are used to prevent growth of microorganisms, thereby delaying the spoilage process. In terms of origin, food safety and shelf life extension ingredients can be synthetic or natural in nature.

Food preserving ingredients have been an integral part of kitchen aisles in the form of lemon, ginger, vinegar, spices, salt and sugar. Their traditional utilization was replaced by synthetic ingredients with increasing commercialization of the food industry in past decades. However, with the dissemination of knowledge related to harmful effects of synthetic ingredients, currently, the industry is witnessing a prominent shift toward natural ingredients for food safety and shelf life extension.

Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market – Notable Developments

In January 2019, Kemin, a global nutritional ingredient company launched NaturCEASE™ Dry, a new clean-label and natural food safety solution. The product is a combination of natural plant extract and buffered vinegar for the use in the preservation of processed meat products.

Researchers from the Penn State University studied a class of Alkylresorcinils (AR) found in grain plants such as barley, rye and wheat. Scientists revealed that these compounds can act as food preservative owing to their antioxidant and mold and bacteria prevention properties.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) announced publication of the report ‘Chemical hazards in our food: EU food safety policy protects us but face challenges’ on 15 January 2019. The conclusion of the report focuses on updating current EU legal framework and implementing and enforcing new issues that compromise consumer protection from chemical hazard in food.

Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market Dynamics

‘Clean-Label Trend’ Fuels Synthetic to Natural Transition in Food Ingredient Landscape

Naturally sourced ingredients have gained significant traction as consumer preference for natural products continues to surge. In terms of effectiveness, natural preservatives are superior in delivering greater protection and longer shelf life. As they work with equivalent efficiency and are healthful in nature, adoption of naturally sourced ingredients is increasing consistently as compared to the synthetic options.

Natural ingredients such as antimicrobials or antioxidants have additional potential health benefits also. Well aware of the increasing consumer demand for natural food products that are without artificial ingredients, manufacturers in the food ingredient market are introducing bio-based or naturally sourced food safety ingredients.

‘Frozen Foods’ Drive Demand for Specialized Food Safety Ingredients

Ranging from salads to sauces or ready meals to rice, a plethora of food products are available in frozen forms. As the demand for fresh and frozen foods increase across the globe, food manufacturers are seeking innovative ways to introduce novel food safety ingredients to extend the shelf life of frozen foods.

Manufacturers in the food safety and shelf life extension ingredient market are introducing ingredients specific to refrigerated products. Along with providing safety, these ingredients are label friendly and help in reducing sodium content while enhancing consumers’ sensory experience.\

Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market – Regional Outlook

North America presents lucrative opportunities for the Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market on the back of buoyancy in region’s the food and beverage industry and presence of leading F&B companies.

The market is likely to witness increasing opportunities in the developing countries of Asia pacific. These countries are witnessing huge demand for frozen foods, RTD food and beverages and processed food, thereby presenting higher potential for the market in the future.

Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market Segmentation

The Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market is segmented into following,

Based on type, Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market can be segmented in,

Natural

Synthetic

Based in function, Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market can be segmented in,

Anti-oxidant

Anti-microbial

Others

Based on application, Shelf Life Extension Ingredients Market can be segmented in,