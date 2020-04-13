Single Sign-on Market, Growth Rate, Demand, Top Players, and 2025 Forecast Analysis

Single Sign-on Market 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends and covers the present scenario and the report is replete with detailed analysis from a thorough research, especially on questions that border on market size, development environment, futuristic developments, operation situation, pathways and trend of Single Sign-on.

The report forecast global Single Sign-on market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025.The report offers detailed coverage of Single Sign-on industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Single Sign-on by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Major Players in Single Sign-on market are:

Ping Identity Corporation

IBM Corporation

OneLogin, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Dell Software

OKTA, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SailPoint Technologies, Inc.

NetIQ Corporation