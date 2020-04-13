Solar Charger Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower

Complete study of the global Solar Charger market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Solar Charger industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Solar Charger production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Solar Charger market include _, Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy Solar Charger

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Solar Charger industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solar Charger manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solar Charger industry.

Global Solar Charger Market Segment By Type:

, Below 5 Wattage, 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage, 10 Wattage to 20 Wattage, Above 20 Wattage Solar Charger

Global Solar Charger Market Segment By Application:

, Portable Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Solar Charger industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Charger market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Charger industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Charger market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Charger market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Charger market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Charger Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Charger Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 5 Wattage

1.4.3 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

1.4.4 10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

1.4.5 Above 20 Wattage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Charger Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Portable Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solar Charger Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Charger Industry

1.6.1.1 Solar Charger Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Solar Charger Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Solar Charger Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Charger Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Charger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Charger Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar Charger Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Charger Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar Charger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar Charger Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Charger Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Charger Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Charger Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Charger Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar Charger Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Solar Charger Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Charger Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar Charger Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar Charger Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar Charger Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Solar Charger Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar Charger Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar Charger Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar Charger Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Charger Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Charger Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Charger Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Charger Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Charger Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Charger Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Charger Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Charger Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Charger Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Charger Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar Charger Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar Charger Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar Charger Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar Charger Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Charger Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar Charger Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar Charger Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar Charger Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar Charger Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar Charger Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Anker

8.1.1 Anker Corporation Information

8.1.2 Anker Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Anker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Anker Product Description

8.1.5 Anker Recent Development

8.2 GoalZero

8.2.1 GoalZero Corporation Information

8.2.2 GoalZero Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 GoalZero Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GoalZero Product Description

8.2.5 GoalZero Recent Development

8.3 Letsolar

8.3.1 Letsolar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Letsolar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Letsolar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Letsolar Product Description

8.3.5 Letsolar Recent Development

8.4 RAVPower

8.4.1 RAVPower Corporation Information

8.4.2 RAVPower Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 RAVPower Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 RAVPower Product Description

8.4.5 RAVPower Recent Development

8.5 ECEEN

8.5.1 ECEEN Corporation Information

8.5.2 ECEEN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ECEEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ECEEN Product Description

8.5.5 ECEEN Recent Development

8.6 Powertraveller

8.6.1 Powertraveller Corporation Information

8.6.2 Powertraveller Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Powertraveller Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Powertraveller Product Description

8.6.5 Powertraveller Recent Development

8.7 Solio

8.7.1 Solio Corporation Information

8.7.2 Solio Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Solio Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Solio Product Description

8.7.5 Solio Recent Development

8.8 LittleSun

8.8.1 LittleSun Corporation Information

8.8.2 LittleSun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 LittleSun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 LittleSun Product Description

8.8.5 LittleSun Recent Development

8.9 Voltaic Systems

8.9.1 Voltaic Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Voltaic Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Voltaic Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Voltaic Systems Product Description

8.9.5 Voltaic Systems Recent Development

8.10 YOLK

8.10.1 YOLK Corporation Information

8.10.2 YOLK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 YOLK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 YOLK Product Description

8.10.5 YOLK Recent Development

8.11 Solar Technology International

8.11.1 Solar Technology International Corporation Information

8.11.2 Solar Technology International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Solar Technology International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Solar Technology International Product Description

8.11.5 Solar Technology International Recent Development

8.12 NOCO

8.12.1 NOCO Corporation Information

8.12.2 NOCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 NOCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 NOCO Product Description

8.12.5 NOCO Recent Development

8.13 Instapark

8.13.1 Instapark Corporation Information

8.13.2 Instapark Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Instapark Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Instapark Product Description

8.13.5 Instapark Recent Development

8.14 Xtorm

8.14.1 Xtorm Corporation Information

8.14.2 Xtorm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Xtorm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Xtorm Product Description

8.14.5 Xtorm Recent Development

8.15 Allpowers Industrial International

8.15.1 Allpowers Industrial International Corporation Information

8.15.2 Allpowers Industrial International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Allpowers Industrial International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Allpowers Industrial International Product Description

8.15.5 Allpowers Industrial International Recent Development

8.16 Hanergy

8.16.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

8.16.2 Hanergy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Hanergy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Hanergy Product Description

8.16.5 Hanergy Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar Charger Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar Charger Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar Charger Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Charger Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Charger Distributors

11.3 Solar Charger Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Solar Charger Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

