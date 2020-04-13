Solar Rooftop Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

The global Solar Rooftop market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Solar Rooftop market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Solar Rooftop market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Solar Rooftop market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Solar Rooftop market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tata Power Solar Systems Limited
CleanMax Solar
Jaksons Engineers Limited
Thermax Limited
Hero Future Energies
KEC International Limited
RelyOn Solar Private Limited
SOLON India Private Limited
Fourth Partner Energy Pvt Ltd
Elecomponics Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
On-Grid Type
Off- Grid Type
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Each market player encompassed in the Solar Rooftop market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Solar Rooftop market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
